CPAC Organizer Denounces Critics Spotting What Looks Like Nazi SS Symbol On Stage

Critics on Twitter have been chilled by a major design element of the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference that eerily resembles the insignia of a volunteer unit of Adolf Hitler’s notorious Waffen SS.

A square whose corner juts out from the CPAC stage from connected back-to-back “check marks” bears a striking resemblance to the ancient Norse Odal Rune adopted by the SS unit, which would be particularly apparent from the stage side.

The Anti-Defamation League has noted that after World War II the Odal (or Othala) Rune became commonly used by white supremacists in Europe and North America.

In response to some 100,000 tweets about the issue and climbing, CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp angrily blasted the “stage design conspiracies” as “outrageous and slanderous.” He touted CPAC’s “long standing commitment to the Jewish community.”

Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 27, 2021

Schlapp’s reaction actually makes me more likely to suspect the Nazi rune was deliberate. Who the hell learns they’re using a Nazi symbol inadvertently and instead of immediately getting rid of it, makes excuses and pretends it’s a conspiracy to persecute them? — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 27, 2021

Donald Trump is scheduled to speak on the CPAC stage in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

The Snopes fact-checking site reported Saturday that it was “unable to verify at the time of this writing whether the allusion to the Nazi symbol was made intentionally or consciously by any CPAC organizers.”

But it did conclude that the stage definitely “resembled a version of the Odal Rune symbol ... used by a number of Nazi divisions.”

CPAC critics agreed.

The CPAC stage resembles a known SS Nazi insignia. Generously, let's assume the design was in error. They should immediately release an apology and change up the stage. Not doing so will convey the most reprehensible intent. https://t.co/s5rsGkL7Sy — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) February 27, 2021

And by "resembles," I mean "is identical to." — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) February 27, 2021

Neo-Nazis have been using the Odal Rune sign in place of the swastika for several years.



CPAC's stage is the same shape.



The pic on the left is from Charlotteville in 2017. pic.twitter.com/6Ylt2U4U3C — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) February 27, 2021

.@Hyatt, the #CPAC stage is designed to be a rune used by the Nazis. Curious if you are okay with Nazi symbols being used on your properties like this? pic.twitter.com/XoZeV9BiLG — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 27, 2021

Here is a well known Nazi symbol and the stage design at the 2021 #CPAC Convention. What a wacky coincidence! #CPAC2021 pic.twitter.com/ZM5Q38XoBQ — Daylin Leach (@daylinleach) February 27, 2021

A short thread on #CPAC2021's unusual stage, which is clearly in the shape of a well known Nazi symbol.



It is also a symbol in use today by American extremists.



Matt Schlapp and the CPAC leadership need to explain how this could have happened. https://t.co/TW9r8JXY9q — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 27, 2021

Would be easy for Matt Schlapp to address this today, apologize and make some small changes to the stage.



Would make it clear it was a mistake and that CPAC doesn't want any one to believe they are giving any more aid and comfort to American extremists than they already are. — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 27, 2021

As low as Conservatives have sunk, I’ll be honest...



I did Nazi this coming! pic.twitter.com/i5OevIJ24A — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) February 27, 2021