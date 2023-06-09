Right-Wingers Mocked For Full-Blown Freakout Over 'Woke' Cracker Barrel

Conservatives are having a kitten over Cracker Barrel’s embrace of both Pride Month and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Now, the country store and restaurant chain has become the latest in a string of companies and products being cancelled by the right for being too “woke,” joining the likes of Chick-fil-A, Bud Light, Target, Kohl’s, The North Face, Lego and more.

One conservative group posted dramatically that “Cracker Barrel has fallen” because of a fairly standard nod to inclusion and diversity:

We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen.



A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob. pic.twitter.com/IM0p1NT20S — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) June 8, 2023

Right-wingers were also triggered by an image the company posted on its social media channels showing its porch full of rocking chairs, one of which featured a rainbow pattern in the slats:

“We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests. Everyone is always welcome at our table,” the company wrote.

Cracker Barrel did not always welcome everyone at its table, or at least within its employment ranks. The company notoriously banned LGBTQ people for working in its restaurants and fired employees it learned were gay, eventually reversing that policy in 1991.

The company now has a diversity, equity and inclusion policy in place, scores an 80 on the Human Rights Campaign’s corporate equality index and made headlines in 2019 for refusing to allow an anti-gay pastor to hold an event in one of its restaurants.

Right-wingers aren’t happy with those changes, but plenty of people are thrilled ― and many comments on Facebook are celebrating the company.

Cracker Barrel is responding to some of those positive posts.

“We want everyone to feel welcome at our table, and that will never change,” the company said in response to one.

“We truly value what everyone brings to the table and couldn’t be happier to read your kind words,” they wrote to another.

The right’s latest meltdown led to big laughs on Twitter ― and caused Cracker Barrel to trend:

After the great gay purge of 1991, the gays have slowly infiltrated and taken over Cracker Barrel. We play the long game. pic.twitter.com/kQhhbSrROm — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) June 9, 2023

My dearest Cynthia,



I write to you today a broken man.



Despite our best efforts, the Cracker Barrel fell. We fought for its potpourri-scented gift shop, its tabletop puzzles. Our tears and sweat mixed with the cream gravy atop the chicken fried steaks. https://t.co/50JSBntRj3 — brooke foster, 2023 edition (@lonesometoast) June 9, 2023

06.08.2023

Cracker Barrel has fallen 🪦🌈 pic.twitter.com/NIiLdsp5kA — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) June 9, 2023

https://t.co/wWdkTDkXdR



*crackle and hiss in the dark, dead night* "Cracker Barrel has fallen." pic.twitter.com/du5KNOEp8l — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) June 9, 2023

Cracker Barrel: we’re going to treat our customers like we would anyone else, even if they’re gay, lesbian, trans, etc.



40% of America: pic.twitter.com/apqs6SxOSt — Nathan Santo Domingo (@NSDwx) June 9, 2023

Pat Robertson 👉 DEAD

Trump 👉 INDICTED

Cracker Barrel 👉 FALLEN



Listen the planet may be on fire but I’m gonna find my joy wherever I can 😌 pic.twitter.com/2bYReGtsIk — Luna (@Lunalore) June 9, 2023

"My darlin' Beulah. We marched on Tallahassee today only to confirm the worst of the rumors. Cracker Barrel has fallen. Kiss my children-cousins for me and pray for my soul. I shall now drink from a rusty puddle and hope for death." — Dennis Perkins Will Never Pay Apartheid Boy A Dime (@DennisPerkins5) June 9, 2023

LMAO hold up…so Pat Robertson dies, Trump gets indicted and Cracker Barrel goes "woke"….The MAGAs must be losing their shit right now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ursAPVoOcF — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 9, 2023

Comrades, we have taken Cracker Barrel pic.twitter.com/VdIRLjEhd7 — gardenin' borbs 🌾🥕🍅🫑🥒 (@ronninator) June 9, 2023

Dearest Penelope,



Cracker Barrel has fallen. I never thought I would be writing these mournful words to you, but the moment we dreaded for so long has arrived. We regroup now to take our positions at Hobby Lobby. Kiss the children for me, and pray.



Yours in haste,



Elmer pic.twitter.com/lntI77HqEi — Julia S. (@booktweeting) June 9, 2023

Texas Family Project devastated they can no longer bring their kids to Cracker Barrel before leaving them with predatory youth pastor. https://t.co/pKoHi799LM — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) June 9, 2023

My dearest Clotilda,



The news from the front is terrible. We happened upon a Cracker Barrel, where we had hoped to sup and rest up before the next battle at Wokesburg. To our shock, we found the place overrun by the gays. We retreated til the morning.



Ever yours,

Eaton Beaver — Michael Feher (same @ on The Pliocene Pachyderm) (@SaxMike71) June 9, 2023

Pictured: me and my family leaving Cracker Barrel before the Woke mob can gay our biscuits https://t.co/8xlSuYvNYV pic.twitter.com/KZxnCBahkC — Andy JB (@andrewbloomberg) June 9, 2023

Me and the boys after the Battle Of Cracker Barrel pic.twitter.com/O66nnf2KYn — allofmynope (@cshreff03) June 9, 2023

Conservatives are pissed off because Cracker Barrel has one rainbow rocking chair.



For real, you guys know you look ridiculous, right?



There are real problems in the world. A rocking chair is not one.



I'm gonna order chicken and dumplings tomorrow, with fried apples 😤 pic.twitter.com/xhBP901Dl0 — Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) June 9, 2023