19 Relatable Tweets About The Struggle Of Cracking Eggs

One of the first kitchen skills we learn as children is how to crack an egg. After all, those boxed brownie mixes need a little yolk action to work their magic.

Yet for many of us, it feels as though we’ve barely improved our egg-cracking skills since childhood. Whether you marvel at the people who manage to do it one-handed or see a shellless bowl as an impossible goal, you’re not alone.

Advertisement

We’ve rounded up 19 relatable and, dare we say, egg-cellent tweets about this common cooking step. Try not to crack up too much.

For the life of me, I cannot master the art of cracking an egg using one hand without making a huge mess. The yolk’s on me



Go ahead... press the unfollow button — Just Marie (@JustMyReeses) September 24, 2020

*Hibachi Grill Guy does the Egg crack thing*



Me: pic.twitter.com/qlaKLwPaby — Retired (@adda_boi) November 13, 2017

me in the kitchen: how do i crack an egg



me watching great british bake off: what kind of an idiot forgets to poke steam holes in their banquet pie — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) November 28, 2018

[cracking an egg without having to fish out those little eggshell bits]: I'm one with the Force, the Force is with me. — Katie Didn't (@Pork_Chop_Hair) June 30, 2018

I have an irrational fear of cracking open an egg and a baby chick falling out. I said it was irrational..... — 🌴 Envy 🌴 (@envydatropic) August 4, 2013

omg i cracked an egg and it had TWO YOLKS!!! twin chicks?? isn’t that so sweet???? 🐣🥺 i ate this without remorse pic.twitter.com/OMrr1Kn99S — Karen Chee (@karencheee) July 28, 2020

Think you're patient? Try teaching a 7yo to crack an egg. — Val (@ValeeGrrl) November 21, 2016

i hate when you’re boiling an egg and it gets a crack in it and the egg’s ghost escapes. very scary and i don’t like it — Beth McColl (@imteddybless) May 21, 2019

My son brought me a hard-boiled egg to crack for him, except it wasn't. — JennyPentland GED (@JennyPentland) April 21, 2014

Feeling badass after cracking eggs with one hand quickly subsided after spilling scrambled eggs on my laptop. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 10, 2010

Been making a cake with 6yo and 2yo and I let them crack the eggs straight into the mixing bowl so I guess you can say danger is my middle name — threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) December 30, 2019

Making brownies with the boys.



What I say: We need to crack 2 eggs.

What they hear: Cracking eggs is the best! Feel free to crack all of them!#boymom #SAHMLife — Becky The Most Annoying Mom (@beckyhas4kids) December 20, 2017

9 year-old attempts to follow a recipe:

"It says here to separate the eggs. How far apart do they have to be?" — Pseudo Cyd (@Cyd10e) August 10, 2015

i can *successfully* crack an egg with one hand



-me flirting — carbsley (@carbsley) September 10, 2020

[Baking with 6yo]



Husband, coming up behind us: You know, the best way to crack an egg is actually—

6yo: You’re not part of this, Daddy. — SpacedMom (@copymama) November 27, 2019

When you crack an egg and a fragment gets into the bowl. pic.twitter.com/PH8IpkFCm6 — consigliere (@moyodre) August 6, 2020

Before I crack an egg, I always listen to it for scratching sounds, just to make sure I am not hatching a baby chick on accident. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) August 9, 2018

I feel like people who know how to crack eggs with one hand have life all figured out. — Noel Fisher (@noel_fisher) September 28, 2016