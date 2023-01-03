Paid for by Crayola

Crayola Creativity Week Will Inspire Kids Worldwide To Learn, Dream and Create

Crayola Creativity Week is a weeklong celebration chock-full of creative fun and learning experiences for kids, parents and teachers. Here is just a taste of what you can expect starting January 23.
<em>Crayola Creativity Week is right around the corner.</em>
What’s Going Down During Crayola Creativity Week?

Crayola Creativity Week is a free program for children in schools, libraries and homes all over the world designed to celebrate the joy creativity can bring when learning about any subject. Crayola partners with celebrities and influential figures from the worlds of art, entertainment, music, science and sports to bring educational content, product giveaways and virtual events to kids, parents and educators everywhere. Here are just a few of the things you can expect from this wonderful event.

When Does It Take Off?

<em>Some of the creative supplies children can use to create with Crayola.</em>
Crayola Creativity Week kicks off on January 23 and runs through January 29. Each day will spotlight a book showcasing how creativity is key to problem-solving and imagining new possibilities. Kids, parents and educators can take part in the week of fun interactive events virtually. Creative learning videos and printable activity pages will be available, providing kids with colorful ideas and fun ways to learn.

Crayola Education believes that when kids lean into their personal creative
aspirations, creativity can take them anywhere, so this year’s theme is turning today’s interests into tomorrow’s careers.

What Are The Specific Learning Areas?

<em>Kids creating </em><em>artwork inspired by Crayola activities.</em>
There will be a wide array of topics and areas covered throughout Crayola Creativity Week through an abundance of educational resources from Thinking Sheet activities to hands-on videos featuring celebrity creators. Key learning objectives include visual art, dance, STEAM, literacy and more.

Kids are also encouraged to participate in creative challenges. Teachers and parents can share photos of the child’s artwork online using #CrayolaCreativityWeek for the chance to win daily product giveaways and fun opportunities (like having their artwork featured in a KIDZ BOP music video).

Who’s Joining Crayola Creativity Week?

<em>Indigenous dancer Ria Thundercloud will be sharing her unique journey with us.</em>
A slew of celebrity talent will share inspiring, real-world stories around how expressing creativity as a kid led them to their career today, before encouraging kids to share their own creativity.

This year’s exciting lineup includes talent from all walks of creativity, including Broadway star Ali Stroker; comedian James “Murr” Murray; co-founder of Hip-Hop group Run DMC, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels; meteorologist Dylan Dreyer; Indigenous dancer Ria Thundercloud; space explorers and many more.

How To Sign Up

<em>The full Crayola Creativity Week 2023 lineup</em>
Crayola has made it exceptionally easy to sign up for Crayola Creativity Week. Parents and educators can learn more about the program and sign up to participate by visiting Crayola.com/CreativityWeek to join the fun and festivities.

Participants can also tune in to a special livestream event on January 27 at 2 p.m. EST to see celebrations occurring around the world and hear inspirational messages from celebrities including Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile actress Lyric Hurd and Olympic champion Nathan Chen, and dance along with KIDZ BOP.

It’s going to be a meaningful experience for kids and adults alike, and Crayola is ready to make Crayola Creativity Week 2023 the best one yet!

