PAID FOR BY CRAYOLA

Crayola Creativity Week Features Inspiring Personalities — Here’s The Celeb Lineup

Crayola Creativity Week is a fun and engaging week featuring some of today’s most inspiring and creative celebrities, influencers, authors, and illustrators. Here's a snapshot of who you can expect to see across the whole week of virtual learning events.
Crayola's Creativity Week is right around the corner
Crayola
Crayola's Creativity Week is right around the corner

Broadway Stars

<em>Tony Award-winning actress and author Ali Stroker will be appearing virtually.</em>
Tony Award-winning actress and author Ali Stroker will be appearing virtually.

On Tuesday, January 24, Ali Stroker (singer and first wheelchair-using actress to appear on Broadway and win a Tony award) will talk about her new book, “Ali and the Sea Stars,” with illustrator Gillian Reid, and deliver a message about going after your dreams with the help of a supportive community. “I have been so lucky to have really supportive people around me my whole life, and it’s given me confidence to go after my creative dreams,” says Stroker. Then Reid will lead viewers through two art experiences, encouraging them to draw characters’ emotions and create their own homemade drama props.

Dancers

<em>Professional Indigenous dancer Ria Thundercloud</em>
Professional Indigenous dancer Ria Thundercloud

On Wednesday, January 25, professional Indigenous dancer Ria Thundercloud will share her unique journey with students and talk about her new book with illustrator Kalila J. Fuller, “Finding My Dance.” Then Kalila will show kids how to create nature-inspired patterns and sketch bodies in movement. Expect gems like this from Thundercloud: “If you don’t know where to begin when it comes to dancing, I encourage you to check out your own lineage. Go back in time and research who you are to connect with yourself, your own identity and your family.”

Comedians

<em>James "Murr" Murray will be participating.</em>
James "Murr" Murray will be participating.

There’s a whole day (Thursday, January 26) devoted to Language and Laughter, and the guests of honor are two comedic voices who have come together to create something great: a new book. Comedian James “Murr” Murray and comedic writer Carsen Smith will discuss “Area 51 Interns: Alien Summer.” They’ll keep it light, play with language and humor and even inspire kids to think on their feet with improv art creations. Murray had this to add on the topic of creativity: “You can affect the world and your own life in a positive way by using your imagination, your words and your creativity.”

Actors

Child actor and artist Winslow Fegley from the hit film Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is just one of many great guests appearing at Crayola Creativity Week.
Crayola
Child actor and artist Winslow Fegley from the hit film Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is just one of many great guests appearing at Crayola Creativity Week.

Crayola will have a whole spotlight day on Friday, January 27, with 13-year-old actor and artist Winslow Fegley. The “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” star (also of the films “8-Bit Christmas,” “Timmy Failure,” and “Nightbooks”) will be joining Crayola Creativity Week for a day themed around the Keys to Kindness. He’ll talk to kids about coming up with creative solutions and show them how to illustrate unexpected friendships and embrace change. Then Winslow’s cast members, alongside the filmmakers, will read “The House on East 88th Street”, one of the books that inspired the hit movie “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.”

Musicians

<em>Darryl "DMC" McDaniels will be in attendance.</em>
Darryl "DMC" McDaniels will be in attendance.


Crayola will be devoting Saturday, January 28, to Self-Confidence and Student Voice with Run DMC’s own Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and illustrator Tristan Tait. McDaniels will share wisdom like this: “My message to kids is this: You all have a story, you all have a sound, you all have music inside of you. Find your music, your sound.”

Scientists and Engineers

<em>Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer will be featured on Sunday, January 29, connecting emotions and weather with creativity.</em>
Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer will be featured on Sunday, January 29, connecting emotions and weather with creativity.

In addition to everyone mentioned, NASA astronauts, scientists and engineers will also be featured in Crayola Creativity Week activities to launch the program on Monday, January 23.

Participants can also tune in to a special livestream event on Friday, January 27, at 2 p.m. EST to see celebrations occurring around the world and hear inspirational messages from celebrities including actress Lyric Hurd, Olympic champion Nathan Chen and the KIDZ BOP kids.

To close out the week, meteorologist and author of “Misty The Cloud” book series Dylan Dreyer will connect emotions and weather with vocabulary used to describe both, such as sunny, turbulent, stormy and calm, alongside illustrator Rosie Butcher, on Sunday, January 29. “I’m so excited to participate in Crayola Creativity Week,” said Dreyer. “I’ve been exploring creativity since I was young. I’ve always loved weather, science, writing and drawing, but it wasn’t until recently that I combined that creativity by creating the ‘Misty The Cloud’ series and I want to remind parents, kids and teachers to always be yourself. Let’s be creative!”

Want to join the fun? Crayola has made it exceptionally easy to sign up for Crayola Creativity Week. Parents and educators can learn more about the program and sign up to participate by visiting Crayola.com/CreativityWeek for access to the learning content and virtual events.

It’s going to be a meaningful experience for kids and adults alike, and
Crayola is ready to make Crayola Creativity Week 2023 the best one yet!

Related

crayola creativity week
Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

‘It’s Never Been A Better Time To Be Someone Who Doesn’t Drink’

Wellness

In Praise Of ‘Good Enough’ New Year’s Resolutions

Wellness

8 ‘Gross’ Things Your Body Does That Are Actually Good For You

WOMEN'S WORK

How To Coax Your Kid Into Sending Thank-You Notes

Food & Drink

The 22 Most Popular Instagram Recipes Of 2022

Style & Beauty

If You Ignore Expiration Dates On These Beauty Products, You’re Wasting Your Money

Shopping

Meet The Affordable Sex Toys That You Can Get at Amazon and Target

Shopping

31 Useful Products Travel Lovers Will Definitely Want To Bring From Now On

Shopping

Before You Start Hibernating In Your Home This Winter, Here Are 39 Products To Help Give It A Deep Clean

Shopping

The Best Printers for Under $300, According To Small Business Owners

Shopping

31 Things That’ll Keep Your Kid Occupied On The Weekends

Shopping

32 Things Reviewers Say Are “The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread"

Shopping

27 Items That’ll Keep You Warm When The Weather Is Crisp As Heck Outside

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Year

Shopping

These Pajamas From Target Are So Cozy You'll Never Leave The House

Shopping

39 TikTok Products That Are About To Become The Light Of Your Life

Shopping

14 Of The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings To Keep Your Legs Toasty Warm

Food & Drink

The Unnecessary Step Chefs Say You Can Skip In The Kitchen

Wellness

11 New Year's Resolutions That Can Actually Improve Your Health

Shopping

What 3 Of Our Favorite Black Mixologists Are Drinking This New Year's Eve

Shopping

How To Take Great Family Photos On An iPhone, According To Photographers

Shopping

According To My Mechanic, These Are The Emergency Items That Should Be In Everyone’s Car This Winter

Relationships

50 Hilarious Marriage Tweets That Totally Nailed It This Year

Shopping

34 Deeply Helpful Products You Probably Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Not Happy After Learning The Plural Form Of Cheez-It

Shopping

The Best Wireless Earbuds And Headphones For Working Out, According To Fitness Enthusiasts

Shopping

The Zappos After-Christmas Shoe Sale Is Not To Be Missed

Shopping

This Might Just Be Lululemon's Best Sale Of The Year

Style & Beauty

The 10 Worst Fashion Trends Of 2022 Can Go Straight In The Trash

Food & Drink

The Top 10 Trending Recipe Searches Of 2022, According To Google

Shopping

Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early With The Best Gifts On Sale During Black Friday

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop This Weekend

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Fitness Deals On Apparel, Machines, and Tech

Shopping

17 Great Parenting Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale Event

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Pets Deals

Shopping

44 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale This Black Friday

Shopping

39 Gifts To Buy On Amazon This Black Friday

Shopping

Save Up To 30% Off This Cult-Favorite Skin Care Brand On Cyber Monday

Shopping

42 Of The Best Toys And Games To Buy This Black Friday

Shopping

The Most Clickworthy Cyber Monday Fashion Sales That Are Going Fast