Hilarious Tweets From Parents About Crayons

"My toddler was eating a crayon so she got her daily serving of greens today, blues too."

The rules of nature dictate that a child with a crayon will either use it to color on the walls or attempt to consume it as a snack ... or so the funny parents on Twitter would have you believe.

In honor of National Crayon Day, we’ve rounded up 35 tweets from parents about these colorful waxy sticks. From broken crayon meltdowns to restaurant coloring mishaps, there’s something for everyone.

