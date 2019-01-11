Trevor Noah: Trump Has Conjured Up A New 'Hurricane' Of Migrants

President Donald Trump is like a mad weatherman predicting the next “hurricane” caravan of immigrants, Trevor Noah said on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

“So far, it’s bigger than anything we’ve seen!” warned “weatherman Trump,” his arms flapping in the mock scene.

Screen Shot/The Daily Show

While Trump might be an entertaining forecaster, one thing he’s weak on is history. The president went into a long rambling riff at the border on Thursday about how wheels had withstood the test of time. He also claimed they were older than walls.

“Back in the day, cavemen had walls,” Noah said. “People should stop calling Trump a Neanderthal because a Neanderthal would know that.”

