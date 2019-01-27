The cast of “Crazy Rich Asians” shut down the red silver carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The fierce matriarch of the film, Michelle Yeoh, looked stunning in a gorgeous, haute couture gown from Elie Saab with a bejeweled bodice that flared out into feathers.

Constance Wu kept things chic in a silver strapless gown from Oscar de la Renta, paired with diamonds from Harry Winston. Dare we say even Eleanor Young would approve of this outfit?

John Shearer via Getty Images Yeoh in a silver feathered gown.

Getty Editorial Constance Wu in Oscar de la Renta.

Gemma Chan, who may actually be incapable of doing anything wrong, channeled her fashion-forward character in a one-shouldered pink, frilly dress from Oscar de la Renta with a black belt and matching heels.

The men of the movie also caused a stir on the silver carpet. Henry Golding wore a much bolder look than his character, Nick Young, would be seen in, with a shimmery gold-and-pink textured cocktail jacket courtesy of Tom Ford. He even added a light pink silk scarf for a little extra flair.

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images Chan in the dress of our dreams.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Golding, the golden child.

On the opposite end of the fashion spectrum, Harry Shum Jr. played it safe and looked handsome in a traditional black tux.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Harry Shum Jr. in a traditional black tux.

We can’t wait to see what this cast wears to the Oscars.