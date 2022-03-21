'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel Officially Underway After Pay Disparity Controversy

The director explained that he fought for a better deal on Lim’s behalf, but that “a lot of time had passed and she declined the offer.” Lim has since served as the co-screenwriter for Disney’s recent animated feature “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Following the pay disparity dispute, the second installment remained in limbo. Many “Crazy Rich Asians” stars, including Golding, Chan and Awkwafina, who’ve gone on to appear in massive blockbuster projects, have spoken about the sequel’s extended development in the years since.

“I always bug [director Jon M. Chu] about it, and he tells him the same thing every time: They’re trying to figure out the writing,” Golding revealed to E! News earlier this month. “I know they’re working on it, but hopefully sooner than later.”

The next film will presumably take inspiration from author Kwan’s follow-up novel “China Rich Girlfriend,” which centers on Wu’s character as she discovers that her long-lost father is connected to China’s wealthy elite. The Deadline report notes that a third film is still moving ahead as planned, with all plot and further details under wraps.