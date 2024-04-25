Regardless of whether you’re someone who is meticulously devoted to a ten-step skin care routine or prefers to stick to a low-key, simple regimen, it’s important to take note of the changes that occur as part of the natural aging process and adapt to them. Given that our skin’s needs change as we age, it’s always smart to occasionally reevaluate the beauty products in our repertoire. The products that look great in our 30s are not always going to be the ones that best serve our skin’s needs in our 50s and beyond, whether its skin care staples or everyday makeup must-haves, like a go-to blush.
New York City-based makeup artist Abby Lauren is partial towards using very hydrating formulas on mature skin, both for prepping the skin and when applying makeup products. “I love using a hyaluronic acid serum then a very hydrating moisturizer. If the skin is really dry, you can seal it in with a facial oil!” This creates a more receptive base for foundation, blush and other makeup products.
She recommends that people with mature skin use a cream blush over a powder blush. “Cream blush adds a natural glow and is creamier and much more hydrating than a powder,” she said. Not only does the extra hydration look gorgeous, but Lauren adds that it is “easy to apply with your fingers and just blend it out,” which makes it a great option when on the go and for people who don’t love fussing with makeup tools.
Since cream blushes are also generally buildable, you can customize your application to the amount that best suits your aesthetic on any given day without looking cakey or outdated. However, Lauren cautions that less is more, and there’s always the chance that “the more product you use, the more likely it is to settle into fine lines and wrinkles.”
Below, we’ve rounded up the best cream blushes according to Lauren’s expertise, which includes her favorite options as well as tried-and-true highly rated picks from our own editors. Once you give these beauties a try, there’s a good chance you’ll never go back to powder blush again.
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed
Want to try out a creamy blush but prefer a matte look? Then you're in luck, because this blush does it all. According to makeup artist Abby Lauren,
it starts as a creamy balm and turns into a powder finish once it sets. She also loves using it on her clients' lips. It's formulated with skin-loving ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid, so you know it'll make your skin feel as good as it looks. It's available in seven colors.
Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take créme and powder blush
If you're feeling a bit nervous about transitioning to a cream blush entirely, then baby step your way in with this gorgeous duo from Patrick Ta, which offers both a cream and powder formulation in a single palette. This highly-rated blush is a staple in my rotation, and I can honestly report that I use the creamy formulation far more than the powder option. It's highly pigmented, stays put all day long and has a beautiful, rich texture that doesn't slide off or mess with foundation. I have several of these, and on more than one occasion I have mysteriously found them in my wife's makeup bags. Depending on which retailer you shop, this duo is available in a wide range of lovely shades.
Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator
Lauren loves this dual-ended stick so much that she keeps it in her purse! She told HuffPost that it is "super easy to use and also has a highlighter on the other end of the stick. I use the blush on my lips and cheeks and then the highlight on my eyes too when I'm in a rush." It's available in two different color combinations.
Ilia Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Highlighter + Lip Tint
Don't you love a multitasking product? I'm a huge fan of this cult-fave cream stick from Ilia. It gives you a beautiful glow without feeling overly dramatic. It's perfect for someone who prefers a more subtle, romantic vibe. It's available in 12 colors.
Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream blush stick
Don't be fooled by Milk Makeup's popularity among the young crowd, this versatile cream blush is a must in anyone's repertoire, regardless of age. It has a super hydrating formula that blends beautifully and adds a lovely pop of color with ease. I have used it for years, and find it easy to blend with a makeup brush or my fingers. It's available in 12 colors.
RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek
Lauren shared her love for the iconic RMS Lip2Cheek. Not only does it leave a gorgeous glow, but it is chock-full of healthy skin ingredients. I've had these in my makeup bag for decades and can attest that they'll never go out of style. They're blendable, hydrating and look utterly fabulous. They're available in six colors, though Illusive is my go-to for a dramatic look.
Jones Road Miracle Balm
I don't know anyone over the age of 45 who doesn't love the Jones Road Miracle Balm, including my own mother. She explained that "since I have very dry skin, I needed a blush that would make my skin feel hydrated and look dewy. I love that it has nutrients for the skin and the light shimmer." It's available in 12 different colors, all of which have that highly-coveted light-reflecting, moisturizing prowess.
Merit Flush Balm cream blush
There are eight Merit Beauty blush shades to choose from, which feels like an impossible task given how lovely they all are. I have about three different colors, each of which get routinely used. This super hydrating and soft blush feels like wearing nothing but gives your skin just the right amount of soft, moisturizing flush. It's buildable and natural-looking, easy to use and blend. What more could you want?