Shopping

How To Creatively Decorate Your Kid's Bedroom

Cool wall art, fun string lights and bed frames that look like dump trucks.
Elizabeth Lilly
Add unique touches to your child's bedroom with the <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=kidsbedroomdecor-TessaFlores-013122-61f4cfa4e4b04f9a12bd7f90&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F523540717%2Fconstruction-truck-bed-plans-pdf-format%3Fawc%3D6220_1643436872_7b296855d7bf43427f61f774c91ebdf0%26click_key%3Ddbc4d559d519fd11cd602ed2bf745d71cd1e2b13%253A523540717%26click_sum%3D6b2c9e9e%26ga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dkids%2Bbedroom%2Bdecor%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-4-31%26organic_search_click%3D1%26pro%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="makings of dump truck bed frame" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f4cfa4e4b04f9a12bd7f90" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=kidsbedroomdecor-TessaFlores-013122-61f4cfa4e4b04f9a12bd7f90&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F523540717%2Fconstruction-truck-bed-plans-pdf-format%3Fawc%3D6220_1643436872_7b296855d7bf43427f61f774c91ebdf0%26click_key%3Ddbc4d559d519fd11cd602ed2bf745d71cd1e2b13%253A523540717%26click_sum%3D6b2c9e9e%26ga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dkids%2Bbedroom%2Bdecor%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-4-31%26organic_search_click%3D1%26pro%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">makings of dump truck bed frame</a>, a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=kidsbedroomdecor-TessaFlores-013122-61f4cfa4e4b04f9a12bd7f90&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F991686556%2Ft-rex-headphone-wall-hanger-dinosaur%3Fawc%3D6220_1643436993_65612b692905401b9eec6005d340aceb%26" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mounted dinosaur shelving" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f4cfa4e4b04f9a12bd7f90" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=kidsbedroomdecor-TessaFlores-013122-61f4cfa4e4b04f9a12bd7f90&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F991686556%2Ft-rex-headphone-wall-hanger-dinosaur%3Fawc%3D6220_1643436993_65612b692905401b9eec6005d340aceb%26" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">mounted dinosaur shelving</a> and a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=kidsbedroomdecor-TessaFlores-013122-61f4cfa4e4b04f9a12bd7f90&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbaby-kids%2Fpdp%2Fgemma-violet-strawberry-and-chocolate-ice-cream-3d-wall-art-bright-pink-acrylic-mirror-finish-sweet-treat-silhouette-wall-hanging-decor-for-dorm-playroom-kids-room-kitchen-or-home-w005869810.html%3Fcategoryid%3D1864069%26placement%3D1%26slot%3D2%26sponsoredid%3Dcf1a1aed1aa866365bc7dbc9c5d837487e936923194a11e44fb9c6be47d96f71%26_txid%3DI%252FWEwmHCMP2I24ZzDltnAg%253D%253D%26isB2b%3D0%26auctionId%3D40c0b3f0-0bde-4fb5-ad51-0f142e18f90f%26cjevent%3D6dae4bb480ca11ec831909620a1c0e10%26refID%3DCJ1615998-CJ4839372%26PID%3DCJ8209452%26clickid%3D6dae4bb480ca11ec831909620a1c0e10%26cjdata%3DMXxOfDB8WXww" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fun mirror" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f4cfa4e4b04f9a12bd7f90" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=kidsbedroomdecor-TessaFlores-013122-61f4cfa4e4b04f9a12bd7f90&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbaby-kids%2Fpdp%2Fgemma-violet-strawberry-and-chocolate-ice-cream-3d-wall-art-bright-pink-acrylic-mirror-finish-sweet-treat-silhouette-wall-hanging-decor-for-dorm-playroom-kids-room-kitchen-or-home-w005869810.html%3Fcategoryid%3D1864069%26placement%3D1%26slot%3D2%26sponsoredid%3Dcf1a1aed1aa866365bc7dbc9c5d837487e936923194a11e44fb9c6be47d96f71%26_txid%3DI%252FWEwmHCMP2I24ZzDltnAg%253D%253D%26isB2b%3D0%26auctionId%3D40c0b3f0-0bde-4fb5-ad51-0f142e18f90f%26cjevent%3D6dae4bb480ca11ec831909620a1c0e10%26refID%3DCJ1615998-CJ4839372%26PID%3DCJ8209452%26clickid%3D6dae4bb480ca11ec831909620a1c0e10%26cjdata%3DMXxOfDB8WXww" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">fun mirror</a>.
Etsy, Wayfair
Add unique touches to your child's bedroom with the makings of dump truck bed frame, a mounted dinosaur shelving and a fun mirror.

Kid’s tastes can change as often as the wind blows, which can make decorating children’s spaces with decor that stays “cool” a little difficult. This list of string lights, fun wall decals, special bedding, custom shelving and more can add a touch of uniqueness and keep your kid’s bedroom relevant with their shifting preferences.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Giant Legos that double up as storage containers
Promising review: "This is a great storage item for kids. If they or you love Lego this is a must-have item." — Gregg

Get them from Amazon for $12.14+.
2
Amazon
A Minecraft decal that can be removed without damaging the wall
StickerStore is a Virginia-based business that makes custom sticker creations.

Get the character sticker from Amazon for $18.99.
Get the custom name sticker from Amazon for $28.99.
3
Wayfair
A couple of mirrors to add some fun wall decor
These acrylic hanging mirrors are three dimensional for wall art that pops off the wall. You can get the ice cream mirror in strawberry or chocolate, and the cloud mirrors are sold separately.

Get the cloud mirror for $190 and the ice cream mirror for $73.99 from Wayfair.
4
Amazon
A macrame swing to zhuzh up that reading nook
Promising review: "Bought this for my 6-year-old's room makeover. She loves it and curls up in it most days. She piles in the pillows and blankets to make the ropes cozy. I had my dad, who built houses for a living, install it for me to make sure it was secure but I think as long as you use a stud finder and have a good screwdriver, anyone can do this." — KrisSquared

Get it from Amazon for $53.99.
5
Amazon
A cushiony lounger you can use in different positions
Promising review: "My kids are loving them. Keep in mind you still have to purchase five pillows to fill it with. If you try to run across it or walk across it it can be a little slippy. But so far my kids are loving laying on them around the Christmas tree." — Karen S. Kuhn

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
6
amazon.com
A rotating terrarium that projects stars on the ceiling
Promising review: "My son loves this. all the different slides it has from dinosaurs, two or three star gazing slides, and even a happy birthday slide. Every kid should have one." — Derek Hellman

Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
7
Amazon
A cotton candy unicorn shag rug for a cozy place to read and relax
Promising review: "My daughter loves this. It’s so plush and soft and the colors look even better in person. It looks like kawaii rainbow sherbet." — Candice L.

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+.
8
Amazon
A faux sheepskin rug for accenting furniture and floors
Promising review: "It looks sophisticated and feels great. I used it on an acrylic chair for a kid's desk. It looks lovely!!" — IK

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+.
9
Amazon
A plush double-sided shaggy faux fur duvet set
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet. The twin set comes with one pompom-fringed pillow sham, and sets in other sizes include two. It's available in sizes twin through king in 27 colors.

Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pompom fringe is adorable." — SK

Get it from Amazon for $64.99+.
10
M3is3D / Etsy
A mounted dinosaur wall hanger for clothes or headphones
M3is3D is an Austin, Texas-based shop specializing in headphone head stands and instrument wall hangers.

Promising review: "Made a dinosaur bedroom for my 3-year-old dinosaur. He absolutely loves it. Great quality nice and light easy to hang, and shipped fast!" — Heidi Link

Get it from M3is3D on Etsy for $29.99+.
11
Amazon
A magical string of fairy lights with clips to hold photos and more
Promising review: "These fairy lights add a magical touch to a bedroom. The clips can be used to hang up pictures or to attach the string of lights itself. My daughter used some to put it up on her blinds on her windows in a neat pattern. The different options for how the lights behave make it extra fun. We left the lights on for over 24 hours and they didn't fade or have any other problems. They put out a surprising amount of light, too. For the price, this is an excellent set of fairy lights!" — Jamie and Heather Hejduk

Get it Amazon for $13.98.
12
amazon.com
A set of hanging vines that light up
Promising review: "These are exactly what my daughter wanted for her bedroom. We redid her room and the link was in a YouTube video of someone she follows. They do not come tied together. We had tied them up on the string lights. We also use the strand to go behind the mirror in her bedroom. Really cute!!!" — Brittany Vogt

Get 12 strands from Amazon for $14.99.
13
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A fun tissue box cover to disguise unsightly boxes
Promising review: "Having three small kids, Kleenex must be 'on hand.' And this cover is so dang cute! It hides the ugly tissue box but takes up no more room. Your tissues look like little clouds of smoke coming out the chimney!" — Charles T

Get it from Amazon for $5+.
14
Amazon
An under-bed night light to scare off hiding monsters
Promising review: "I put this under my son's bed for when he wakes up at night. He immediately started staying in his room all night, no fear knowing the light flips on as soon as he swings his legs off the bed. Installed super easy, is holding up well, and has great adjustable brightness and cycle time." — JamesMorrissey

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
15
amazon.com
A rainbow prism sun catcher for pretty natural lighting
Promising review: "These are beautiful little rainbow makers! My kids were SO delighted! They make so many gorgeous little rainbows all over the room! It sparked my son’s curiosity as to how it makes the rainbows so it is fun and educational!" — Andrew J Grant

Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.98.
16
amazon.com
An adorable Groot planter for Marvel fans
Promising review: "Super cute! It is tiny so make sure you water frequently, but my kids love it!" — Nicole

Get it from Amazon for $9.55.
17
Amazon
An adorable pet bed for that furry family member that sleeps in your kid's bedroom
Promising review: "The pillow insert fits perfectly and has a nice soft, fluffy feel. Was worried because my cats didn’t go in it the first night I had it. Then the second day both were fighting for turns in it. It’s super cute. Looks like your cats are being eaten by a shark. Which shouldn’t be cute, but it is." — Allison

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
18
Amazon
Encouraging wall art your kids can see themselves in
Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
19
Amazon
A washable duvet that features a map of the world that you can actually color on
You can get a coloring pillowcase, too, also from Amazon.

Promising review: "My son loves it! Very good quality and drawings came off completely with washing! 100% recommend it. Cotton and it is soft to his skin." — Soko

Get it Amazon for $39.95.
20
Lovely Owl Art / Etsy
A large-scale wall decal to fill up empty space
Lovely Owl Art is a shop specializing in fun wall decals.

Get it from Lovely Owl Art on Etsy for $38.65+.
21
amazon.com
A patterned bean bag chair that you can stash stuffed animals in
Promising review: "Had a space in my children's playroom that was bombarded with stuff animals. It was getting out of hand. I needed to find something for them. So I came across this and, oh my goodness, what a life saver! It doubles as storage and a beanbag chair for my children's playroom! Absolutely love it!!! The material is pretty strong and the zipper works well. Highly recommend!" — Lauren Osborne

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
22
Made Happy/Etsy
A custom Lego sign offered in a variety of colors
Made Happy is a shop specializing in Lego-like 3D-printed letters and signs.

Promising review: "My son loves them!! They look great on his door. Nice clean lines, easy to hang. Great quality. Thank you." — Denise Otto

Get them from Made Happy on Etsy for $9.95+.
23
Amazon
A laundry hamper that looks like a punching bag for a discreet place to hold dirty clothes
Promising review: "Holds lots of washing and the kids love the design, so clothes get put in this bag, instead of the floor! Sturdy design, strong, and washable fabric." — Niecey1

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
24
Wayfair
A beautiful pastel canopy to make your child's room look royal
This feather-light canopy is made from high-quality polyester and is soft to the touch. If you're looking from something on a smaller scale, find more canopy options at Wayfair.

Get it from Wayfair for $80.99.
25
Hammer Tree / Etsy
An easy-to-follow PDF guide to constructing your own dump truck bed frame
Hammer Tree is an Ambler, Pennsylvania-based shop specializing in downloadble building plans for fun kid's beds.

Promising review: "This is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made! My son was over the moon happy to see this in his room. Dan’s instructions were beyond exceptional and he was a huge help along the whole way! I had a ton of questions s and he answered all of them in a very timely manner. I have never built anything, used power tools or even painted before, so I was very skeptical but I decided to bite the bullet and test my creative abilities and I’m still in shock that I actually got this done! It took me a few hours a night over about four evenings (a lot of this was watching YouTube videos on how to work the power tools) so not bad at all! The instructions are so detailed and perfect! Thank you so much!" — Jasmine

Get it from Hammer Tree on Etsy for $28.35.
Colorfull Plates

Black-Owned Companies For Kids' Products

shoppingKidsHome Decordecor