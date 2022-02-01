Kid’s tastes can change as often as the wind blows, which can make decorating children’s spaces with decor that stays “cool” a little difficult. This list of string lights, fun wall decals, special bedding, custom shelving and more can add a touch of uniqueness and keep your kid’s bedroom relevant with their shifting preferences.
Giant Legos that double up as storage containers
A Minecraft decal that can be removed without damaging the wall
A couple of mirrors to add some fun wall decor
A macrame swing to zhuzh up that reading nook
A cushiony lounger you can use in different positions
A rotating terrarium that projects stars on the ceiling
A cotton candy unicorn shag rug for a cozy place to read and relax
A faux sheepskin rug for accenting furniture and floors
A plush double-sided shaggy faux fur duvet set
A mounted dinosaur wall hanger for clothes or headphones
A magical string of fairy lights with clips to hold photos and more
A set of hanging vines that light up
A fun tissue box cover to disguise unsightly boxes
An under-bed night light to scare off hiding monsters
A rainbow prism sun catcher for pretty natural lighting
An adorable Groot planter for Marvel fans
An adorable pet bed for that furry family member that sleeps in your kid's bedroom
Encouraging wall art your kids can see themselves in
A washable duvet that features a map of the world that you can actually color on
A large-scale wall decal to fill up empty space
A patterned bean bag chair that you can stash stuffed animals in
A custom Lego sign offered in a variety of colors
A laundry hamper that looks like a punching bag for a discreet place to hold dirty clothes
A beautiful pastel canopy to make your child's room look royal
An easy-to-follow PDF guide to constructing your own dump truck bed frame