Creative Gifts For The Person Who Buys Themselves Everything

From a tabletop fireplace to blankets, beauty products and more, we've got a curated list of gifts for the most notoriously hard-to-shop-for people in your life.

People with healthy disposable incomes are famously difficult to shop for. What do you get for the person who has everything? If you’ve ever found yourself wracking your brain for a shop-happy friend, then you’re in the right place. Trying to buy gifts for someone who can buy themselves whatever they want can be a total head-scratcher. Every time you think you’ve come up with something they’ll adore, they beat you to the punch.

Luckily, the answer to this dilemma does not necessarily lie with expensive, over-the-top gifts. What we’re looking for are items that are unique, cater to your friend’s interests and aesthetic, and are as useful as they are meaningful. After all, there is nothing more precious than feeling seen.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A beautiful coffee table book
Taschen
This book is a work of art in and of itself, not to mention the fact that it is bursting at the seams with hundreds of Warhol's ethereal polaroids. It includes self-portraits, still lives, anonymous nudes, celebrities and so much more.

Get it from Taschen for $60.
2
An at-home mushroom growing kit
Amazon
Everyone has a farmer in them, just waiting to get out. This mushroom kit is a delightful and charming gift that happens to be as aesthetically wonderful as it is delicious.

Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
3
A cashmere brush to keep their sweaters pill-free
The Laundress
This cashmere brush is perfect for getting rid of lint, fuzz and dust from cashmere and wool clothing. It also helps to release the natural oils and revitalize yarn, so everything looks as good as new for years to come.

Get it from The Laundress for $63.
4
A gourmet hot sauce full of rich, unexpected flavors
Amazon
Truffle lovers will flip over this brightly decadent hot sauce. It's infused with chili peppers and agave nectar, with loads of umami that add complexity and depth of flavor.

Get it from Amazon for $31.96.
5
A personal fireplace to warm the cockles and roast some 'mallows
Amazon
No fireplace? No problem. This tabletop fire pit is surprisingly elegant, thanks to its concrete base. Toast up some s'mores, get cozy on a chilly evening, or simply enjoy the lovely flickering light.

Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
6
Cute and cozy slippers
Brooklinen
These plush and warm slippers can be worn as slides or with the heels up. They're made of faux shearling, pack flat, and have a suede sole so your loved one won't go slipping about.

Get it from Brooklinen for $35.10.
7
An adorably eccentric night light
Catbird
If you've got a quirky pal on your hands, then look no further than this super cute croissant lamp. It's an actual, real croissant that has been preserved in resin and retrofitted with an electrical belly. No one will see this gift coming.

Get it from Catbird for $88.
8
A plant of peace
Amazon
Extend a literal olive branch and give your loved one the gift of a beautiful olive tree sapling. Not only is it beautiful, but olive trees have a rich and deeply meaningful history. Even the most adept shopper will be delighted by this unexpected beauty.

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
9
A sweet, nostalgic scrapbook album
Artifact Uprising
Fill it with pictures of your adventures together or leave it blank so they can build it up over time with cherished memories.

Get it from Artifact Uprising for $99.
10
A nourishing facial cream from a cult-fave brand
Sephora
Perfect for a skin care lover, this is a soothing lightweight moisturizer made with banana, magnesium, turmeric and cica that promises to leave skin calm, hydrated and even.

Get it at Sephora for $39.
11
A set of fragrance samples
Diptyque Paris
Picking out a fragrance for another person is nearly impossible, making this discovery set from Diptyque the perfect way for your friend to sample some of this high-end brand's most popular scents without breaking the bank.

Get it from Diptyque Paris for $60.
12
A pair of cozy winter pajamas
Nordstrom
You can never go wrong with a gift of pajamas, but a classic pair from iconic American brand L.L. Bean is always a lovely treat. Made of cotton flannel, they're soft, comfy, cozy, and the perfect sleepwear for cold weather snuggles.

Get it from Nordstrom for $79.
13
A luxurious weighted blanket for ultimate coziness
Bearaby
Elevate your pal's weighted blanket game with this soft, dreamy blanket from Bearaby. It is made of sustainable eco-velvet, so not only will they get all the benefits of a weighted blanket, but they'll do so under the comfort of a rich, lustrous material.

Get it from Bearaby for $289.
14
A ring light to help them take the ultimate selfie
Amazon
Many of us are still working from home and taking video calls, making a ring light as handy for a Zoom as it is for a selfie session. The brightness can be adjusted up to 11 levels with three different temperatures, so you can perfectly light yourself according to the environment. It's the kind of item that everyone could benefit from, but not everyone runs out and grabs for themself.


Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
15
A set of vintage rubber stamps
Amazon
Perfect for photo albums, letters, and countless other crafts, this kit includes 70 pieces of gorgeous vintage letter and symbol stamps.

Get it on Amazon for $13.89.
16
A chic little scalp massager
Ceremonia
Who doesn't want a scalp massage? This handy tool increases blood flow and exfoliates the scalp, helping to promote healthy hair while also feeling oh-so-good.

Get it from Ceremonia for $16.
17
A custom pet portrait to honor their beloved fur baby
Etsy
A conversation piece for the ages, these customized portraits are a lovely way to pay homage to a much-loved pet. They're funny, sweet and so well-made that they are also a legitimate piece of art.

Get it from TinyFuffyPaws at Etsy for $14.94 and up.
