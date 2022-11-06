Shopping
11 Crafty Gifts From Target To Bring Out Your Kiddo’s Creative Side

Bonus: They’ll be busy for hours.

If you think back — even if it’s way, way back — there’s a good chance that you can remember at least one craft that you absolutely loved as a kid. Maybe it was tie-dying a t-shirt or making spin art. Maybe you were an expert friendship bracelet weaver or were adept at braiding those plastic woven lanyards every ’90s kid had. The point is, when you’re a kid, crafts are cool.

What adults know that kids don’t is that they’re also a sneaky learning tool. For young kids, using things like crayons and paint brushes help develop fine motor skills. Crafts help kids of all ages discover and tap into their creative side. There’s also a sense of pride when you finish a craft. What kid isn’t excited to show their parents what they made? There’s benefits for adults, too. Crafting with your kid is a way to bond with them — or a way to keep them busy while you get some “me” time.

There’s certainly no shortage of ways kids can get crafty. Rounded up here are 12 craft kits from Target to gift the kid in your life. Whatever they’re into, there’s a creative gift for them in the list ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Paint-your-own ceramic dinosaur
Perfect for kids ages eight and up, this kit comes with everything needed to paint a colorful ceramic dino. Customers — likely grateful parents — give it an almost perfect 4.9-star rating. One note: The paint can stain, so just make sure your kiddo isn’t making their dino in their favorite shirt.
$5 at Target
2
Target
Glow-in-the-dark rock painting kit
Sorry ‘70s kids, but this is way cooler than toting around a pet rock. This kit comes with paints that literally glow in the dark. It also includes the brush and 10 rocks, so you don’t have to go hunting for some in your yard.
$14.99 at Target
3
Target
Mini unicorn garden kit
Know a little one who’s obsessed with unicorns? With this kit, they’ll get to create an entire world for one. They can bedazzle the pot with gems and stickers. Then, they can fill it up with colorful sand and plant chia seeds, which will sprout up between three to five days. Oh, and of course there’s a rainbow figurine because what unicorn world would be complete without a rainbow?
$9.99 at Target
4
Target
Sweet treats snow globes
Snow globes are already magical, but one that you make yourself is extra special. This kit comes with miniature clay figurines of sweet treats, the globes and glitter (used as the “snow”). There’s enough in each kit to make three different snow globes.
$19.99 at Target
5
Target
Sidewalk chalk stencils
These stencils take sidewalk chalk drawings to a whole new level. Choose from either a stars and geometry theme or a butterfly theme. The kit also comes with 24 different colors of stick chalk, six jumbo chalks and two chalk holders.
$34.97 at Target
6
Target
Rhinestone painting turtle kit
You don’t have to risk paint getting all over your furniture with this kit, which uses sparkly rhinestones instead. It even comes with a wood frame so your kiddo can hang their masterpiece up when they’re done.
$10.40 at Target
7
Target
Quick knit loom
This kit is the perfect intro to knitting and comes with enough materials for both a hat and a cup cozy. Even after the yarn is all used up, the loom can be used again and again.
$19.99 at Target
8
Target
Candle-making kit
With enough materials to make 24 candles, this kit has enough for more than just one day of crafting fun. The candles are made of colorful, precut natural beeswax strips, plus the wicks. Just refrain from calling this gift lit or you’ll be showing your age.

$39.97 at Target
$39.97 at Target
9
Target
Make-your-own finger skateboards
Be warned, your kiddo will be playing with these finger skateboards everywhere, from the dinner table to every railing in sight. But it’s a small price to pay for simple amusement, right? There’s enough in this kit to make five different finger skateboards and is perfect for kids ages seven and up.
$14.99 at Target
10
Target
Solar system DIY night light
Kids ages six and up can use the 700+ gems in this kit to create their own colorful solar system design. Then, their gem painting can be inserted into the accompanying plastic jar with an LED light and USB cord to be used as a night light. Fun and functional!
$21.99 at Target
11
Target
DIY kaleidoscope
With this kit, kids get to design both the inside and outside of a kaleidoscope. They’ll be mesmerized when they see how the patterns they made transform in front of their very eyes.
$12.69 at Target
12
Target
Origami kit
Teach kids about the ancient art of origami with this starter kit. Inside is a whole stack of neon printed paper. For additional help, there are instructional videos on the Creativity For Kids website.

$15.99 at Target
$15.99 at Target
