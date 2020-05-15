Even before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance that we should all be wearing face masks to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, people started getting creative with their face coverings.

There are myriad ways to fashion one ― out of T-shirts and bandanas, for example ― but for some folks, that word “fashion” is key.

All over social media, people are sharing their innovative and creative handmade face masks. Some are wild pieces of artwork, some have themes (ahem, Harry Potter fans) and some are just beautiful.

Not all of the masks featured are for sale (though plenty are), but either way, we salute these artistic folks. As things like masks become the new normal, we’re grateful to people who find beauty in what has been a stressful and trying time for the country and the world.