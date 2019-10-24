Minnesota Museum Holds Creepiest Doll Contest

1 / 9 Chatty Cathy, 1960

Chatty Cathy, Mattel's first talking doll, took the toy market by storm when it premiered in 1960. Her sales figures were <a href="http://www.chattycathygroup.com/about_chatty_cathy.html" target="_hplink">second only to Barbie's</a>. With a pull of Cathy's protruding "chatty ring," she produced one of 11 prerecorded phrases that range from affirmations of love to the demand to "Change my dress... please." Think there is something a little ominous about the Cathy doll? You aren't alone. The talking doll inspired the famous 1963 Twilight Zone episode entitled "Living Doll." June Foray, who was the voice of the Cathy doll, also played that of the Twilight Zone's evil plastic toy who warned, "I'm <a href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSy8Ko1vSKQ" target="_hplink">Talky Tina</a>, and I'm going to kill you."