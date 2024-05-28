HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Keeping your teeth in tip-top shape can be quite expensive even if you’re blessed with the best insurance out there — especially when it comes to cosmetic maintenance that insurance companies often don’t cover. Aside from the regular brush-floss-mouthwash combo, another major key to budget-friendly smile maintenance is whitening strips. My last $200 whitening appointment with my dental hygienist has me running to grab a box to hopefully extend the time it’ll be before I have to return for another costly session. If you’re in a similar boat or just want to try your hand and improving your smile, then now’s the perfect time to stock up on these iconic teeth whitening strips, since they’re currently 35% off at Amazon.
The Crest 3D Whitestrips Kit contains 44 strips for 24 daily applications meant to leave your teeth more sparkling — specifically around 20 levels whiter in about 22 days. That said, several reviewers adore this kit for how fast the strips worked for them, with several sharing that they noticed improvement long before the 22 days ended. All you need to do is use them once a day for 30 minutes. They are comfortable enough to wear while talking and drinking water, so you can simply pop them in and go about your day while they get to work on up to 15 years of stains.
Check out what people who’ve used the Crest Whitestrips have to say about their experience.
“Liked the product and will buy again. As a heavy coffee drinker It is actually noticeable. Wont be disappointed.” — MercG
“I’ll be honest, as a former smoker I had my doubts about how well these would work. I’m happy to say I was wrong and wish I would have bought them sooner. In one hour my teeth are noticeably much whiter. I’m impressed!” — Audkap98
“I am very sceptical about teeth whitening products as I have tried a few over the years and they have never done anything for my teeth. I actually started to think that my teeth couldn’t be whitened... enter Crest whitening strips! My teeth aren’t dazzling white as a result of wearing these BUT they have definitely whitened them a few shades. I am pleased with the results and will re-buy. I’d definitely recommend.” — Lauren Shannon
“This is the 3rd time I’ve purchased these. They have improved 100%. The strips stay on my teeth. I have to peel them off..they don’t fall off. My dentist recommended these instead of him whitening my teeth.” — Lulu
“I’ve tried a variety of whitening products that work okay. This is the first one I can say works actually really well. And incredibly fast. I’m 4 treatments in and already have the whitest teeth of my life.” — Izzy