“Liked the product and will buy again. As a heavy coffee drinker It is actually noticeable. Wont be disappointed.” — MercG

“I’ll be honest, as a former smoker I had my doubts about how well these would work. I’m happy to say I was wrong and wish I would have bought them sooner. In one hour my teeth are noticeably much whiter. I’m impressed!” — Audkap98

“I am very sceptical about teeth whitening products as I have tried a few over the years and they have never done anything for my teeth. I actually started to think that my teeth couldn’t be whitened... enter Crest whitening strips! My teeth aren’t dazzling white as a result of wearing these BUT they have definitely whitened them a few shades. I am pleased with the results and will re-buy. I’d definitely recommend.” — Lauren Shannon

“This is the 3rd time I’ve purchased these. They have improved 100%. The strips stay on my teeth. I have to peel them off..they don’t fall off. My dentist recommended these instead of him whitening my teeth.” — Lulu

“I’ve tried a variety of whitening products that work okay. This is the first one I can say works actually really well. And incredibly fast. I’m 4 treatments in and already have the whitest teeth of my life.” — Izzy