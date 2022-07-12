Shopping

Crest Whitestrips Are 35% Off During Amazon's Prime Day Sale

These iconic at-home teeth whitening strips have over 48,319 five-star ratings and are now available for just $29.99.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crest-Professional-Whitestrips-Whitening-Treatments/dp/B00AHAWWO0?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62cd63c0e4b045168467cde2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Crest Whitestrips" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cd63c0e4b045168467cde2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Crest-Professional-Whitestrips-Whitening-Treatments/dp/B00AHAWWO0?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62cd63c0e4b045168467cde2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Crest Whitestrips</a> at Amazon
Amazon
Crest Whitestrips at Amazon

Doesn’t it feel like everyone is incredibly good-looking these days? With more widespread access to so many different beauty and wellness items at various price points, it’s never been easier to get your hands on previously cost-prohibitive treatments. And few things have leveled the playing field in terms of our collective glow-up quite like Crest Whitestrips.

Having a pack of Crest Whitestrips in one’s bathroom has become as ubiquitous as a bottle of shampoo. And now’s the perfect time to stock up on these iconic teeth whitening strips, because they’re currently 35% off during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

This Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects teeth whitening strip kit contains 44 strips for 22 daily applications that will leave your teeth more sparkling for the next full year and beyond. All you need to do is use them once a day for 30 minutes. They are comfortable enough to wear while talking and drinking water, so you can simply pop them in and go about your day.

Head on over to Amazon to take advantage of this spectacular deal and pile your bathroom cabinets sky-high with Whitestrips as far as the eye can see. Future you will thank you.

$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Casper Sleep original foam mattress, queen (24% off)

The Best Prime Day Mattress Deals On Amazon

Popular in the Community

shoppingAmazonWellnessprime daysales

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It’s Time To See A Doctor

Home & Living

This Horrifying Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Travel

There’s More To Louisville Than The Kentucky Derby. Here’s An Itinerary.

Style & Beauty

FYI, Almost No One Reapplies Sunscreen As Often As They Should

Food & Drink

Stop Pretending You Know What Orange Wine Is

Wellness

10 Mindless Habits That May Be Causing You Back Pain

Shopping

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

8 Of Prime Day’s Biggest, Craziest Deals On Mattresses

Shopping

The Best Part Of Waking Up (On Prime Day) Are These Coffee and Espresso Maker Deals

Shopping

The Best Vacuums Are On Sale Right Now For Amazon Prime

Home & Living

This Reality Survival Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Pricey Prime Day Buys Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

16 Great Pairs Of Sunglasses With Literally Thousands Of Positive Reviews

Shopping

The Best Home Office Prime Day Deals For Your WFH Setup

Shopping

29 Products For Anyone Who Plans On Barbecuing A Lot This Summer

Shopping

Get 37% Off The Vitamix You've Been Wanting With Prime Day's Huge Deal

Shopping

26 Products That Anyone With D Cups Or Up Will Probably Love

Shopping

10 Pieces Of Carry-On Luggage Guaranteed To Meet The FAA's Size Requirements

Shopping

30 Pet Products That Convinced Skeptical Buyers

Shopping

20 Shoes Reviewers Swear You Can Comfortably Wear For Hours And Hours

Shopping

11 Outdoor Games That Will Make Your House The Coolest On The Block

Shopping

13 Target Travel Essentials That'll Make The Misery Of Flying More Bearable

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

18 Unique 'Glamping' Airbnbs That Allow You To Camp In Comfort

Wellness

The Symptom Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks We Don't Talk About Enough

Parenting

These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Every State

Shopping

These Soft And Supportive Bike Shorts Are My Summer Wardrobe MVP

Food & Drink

How To Make A Dirty Shirley, The Unofficial Drink Of Summer

Shopping

Target Has A Version Of The Famous 'Sex Couch' Everyone Went Nuts Over

Wellness

What To Do If Your Insurance Denies You Treatment Based On Your Weight

Work/Life

Young People On TikTok Are Launching A Big Debate About 'Personality Hires'

Shopping

Early Access To Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here

Shopping

44 Beauty Products Reviewers Agree Are Very Good At Their Jobs

Wellness

What Fitness Pros Do When They Don't Feel Like Working Out

Food & Drink

The Absolute Best Way To Make A Mojito (And The Common Mistake To Avoid)

Parenting

17 Funny Tweets From Parents In Response To 'Are We There Yet?'

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Want Better-Quality Sleep? Avoid Doing These 14 Things.

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That The PCA Skin Blemish Control Bar Is Highly Effective

Parenting

50 Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose For Their Newborns In 2021