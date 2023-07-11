Crest Whitestrips Are 35% Off During Amazon Prime Day

“I have always been insecure about my stained teeth due to my caffeine addiction, but when I started using these whitening strips I started seeing noticeable results within weeks of using them. I’m so happy and satisfied with my teeth. Now, I have been regularly using them for months. Definitely recommend.” — Yomna

“I drink a lot of coffee—this for sure make my teeth whiter than what they are prior to strips.” — Christina

“Love this product! You can definitely notice the results!” — Besse

“I’ve tried various brands and types including the gel in the trays and the blue light treatments. This professional strength 3 week kit does a noticeable job. They have improved over the years in their adherence ability. There still is a bit of a learning curve (get the ends of each strip pressed down first, then do the fold onto the back of the teeth, then a REALLY FIRM press down on each tooth). I do a ‘treatment’ about every six months or so. I make sure I have a good whitening toothpaste on hand to use after removing the strips. Be sure NOT to brush before using! They stick much better on unbrushed teeth.” — Kevin Cary