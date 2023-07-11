Crest Whitestrips Are 35% Off During Amazon Prime Day

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.
Crest has long been a household name in the teeth-whitening market, and if it’s your brand of choice, right now is the time to stock up. The oral care giant has majorly marked down their best-selling 3D Whitestrips for Amazon Prime Day.
This kit comes with 44 strips. Need proof that they’re worth buying? More than 77,000 people have rated Crest 3D Whitestrips on Amazon, with over 75% of reviewers giving the product a perfect five out of five stars.
The strips are made with peroxide gel, which, according to the brand, is the same ingredient dentists use for in-office teeth whitening. The peroxide gel also works to remove stains, so if you’re a coffee or red wine drinker, consider them your new BFF.
Prime Day is the time to stock up and flash those pearly whites — but if you need a little more convincing, check out some helpful reviews from Amazon:
“I have always been insecure about my stained teeth due to my caffeine addiction, but when I started using these whitening strips I started seeing noticeable results within weeks of using them. I’m so happy and satisfied with my teeth. Now, I have been regularly using them for months. Definitely recommend.” — Yomna
“I drink a lot of coffee—this for sure make my teeth whiter than what they are prior to strips.” — Christina
“Love this product! You can definitely notice the results!” — Besse
“I’ve tried various brands and types including the gel in the trays and the blue light treatments. This professional strength 3 week kit does a noticeable job. They have improved over the years in their adherence ability. There still is a bit of a learning curve (get the ends of each strip pressed down first, then do the fold onto the back of the teeth, then a REALLY FIRM press down on each tooth). I do a ‘treatment’ about every six months or so. I make sure I have a good whitening toothpaste on hand to use after removing the strips. Be sure NOT to brush before using! They stick much better on unbrushed teeth.” — Kevin Cary
