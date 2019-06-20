Crew Member On Set Of New Anne Hathaway Movie Stabbed In The Neck

A crew member working on the U.K. set of Anne Hathaway’s upcoming movie “The Witches” was rushed to the hospital after another man stabbed him, police said.

The victim, a man in his 40s whose name wasn’t released, sustained a “small laceration to his neck” and was released Wednesday evening following treatment, police told HuffPost in a statement.

Police said officers responded to “reports of an incident” about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday at Warner Bros. Studios stages in Leavesden, Hertfordshire. The studio is where the remake of the 1990 Nicolas Roeg-directed movie, based on the Roald Dahl 1983 children’s book, is being filmed.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told The Hertfordshire Mercury the confrontation was “an isolated workplace incident.”

Police said they arrested a 54-year-old man on “suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.” He was released on bail and due back in court July 17, police said.

The man was a co-worker of the victim, Deadline reported. “It is believed the men are known to each other,” police said in the statement. The investigation was ongoing.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images It's unclear whether Anne Hatahaway was on set when a crew member was stabbed.

Films like “Wonder Woman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” have been made at the same production facility, which is next door to “The Making of Harry Potter” studio tour.

It’s unclear whether “The Witches” cast members, including Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock or Hathaway, who is set to play the Grand High Witch in the film, were on set at the time.

“The Witches,” directed by Robert Zemeckis, is set to hit theaters in October 2020.