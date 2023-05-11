Ethics Org Hits Trump’s 'Swear' About His Kids With A Scathing Fact-Check

Donald Trump swore on his kids during Wednesday night’s messy CNN town hall event ― but one organization says that might not mean much coming from the former president.

The moment came when Trump was asked about the civil jury that found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

“I swear on my children, which I never do, I have no idea who this woman is,” Trump insisted.

But Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a progressive watchdog organization, noted that Trump had a chance to refute those claims in court ― and didn’t take it.

“He wasn’t willing to swear under oath,” CREW wrote on Twitter. “We guess swearing on his children is a lower bar.”

Reminder that Trump refused to testify about it in court—avoiding cross examination—and played golf overseas instead.



He wasn't willing to swear under oath. We guess swearing on his children is a lower bar. https://t.co/hWRLmAvluH — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 11, 2023

The organization, which wants Trump disqualified from the 2024 ballot for the 2021 insurrection, fact-checked the ex-president throughout the event, such as his claim about the classified documents scandal:

The Presidential Records Act absolutely, positively, does not say the president can take whatever records he wants with him when he leaves office. https://t.co/xczxSZCExO — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 11, 2023

The organization also noted that this particular lie could have serious repercussions for the former president.