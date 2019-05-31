This Could Be The 'Catch Of The Century' In Any Sport

He doesn’t wear a baseball glove, and he didn’t need one.

Ben Stokes of England’s cricket team just made the “catch of the century,” according to former player Phil Tufnell.

Stokes’ leaping, one-handed grab against South Africa in Thursday’s ICC Cricket World Cup match at The Oval in London invited high praise elsewhere from those in the know.

“That is one of the greatest catches of all time,” announcer Nasser Hussain, a former English team captain, said in the clip below.

“The catch by Ben Stokes alone is the greatest catch I’ve ever seen in the flesh,” former player Graeme Swann gushed.

So what’s all the fuss about? Check out the catch here:

Have you EVER seen a better catch? 🔥

Ben Stokes with a grab that has to be seen to be believed!#WeAreEngland #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/rpN04OxVTk — ICC (@ICC) May 30, 2019

England won by 104 runs.