Read The Criminal Complaint Against Jake Patterson

Jake Thomas Patterson, the 21-year-old man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents in their Wisconsin home three months ago, has been charged with two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping.

The criminal complaint against Patterson was filed in Barron County Circuit Court on Monday, four days after 13-year-old Jayme Closs escaped from a cabin where she says she was held. The complaint includes chilling details Patterson allegedly shared with investigators about the abduction of Jayme Closs and the slaying of her parents.

The entire complaint, which is embedded below, includes graphic and disturbing details and may be upsetting to some readers.

Handout/Reuters The criminal complaint against Jake Patterson includes chilling details he allegedly shared with police about the abduction of Jayme Closs and the slaying of her parents.

Send David Lohr an email or follow him on Facebook and Twitter.