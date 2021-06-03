Famed Criminal Lawyer F. Lee Bailey Dies At 87

F. Lee Bailey, one of the most famous criminal lawyers in U.S. history, died Thursday at 87.

The attorney’s oldest son, Bendrix Lee Bailey, told TMZ that his father died Thursday morning in Georgia, where he was in hospice. Bailey’s former law partner, Superior Court Judge Kenneth J. Fishman, also confirmed his death to MSN.

The family told TMZ that Bailey’s death was due to old age and unrelated to COVID-19.

Bailey was known for representing some of the country’s most notorious defendants in court, such as Sam Shepard, Patty Hearst, Albert DeSalvo (the “Boston Strangler”) and, most famously, O.J. Simpson.

