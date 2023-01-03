Paget Brewster Shares Thoughts On Aging, Cosmetic Surgery With New Year’s Day Photo

Paget Brewster intends to stay “inquisitive and sexy” as she looks ahead to her future in Hollywood.

The 53-year-old actor, best known for her portrayal of Emily Prentiss on the drama series “Criminal Minds,” acknowledged the new year Sunday by sharing her thoughts about aging and the decision not to go under the knife.

“Hi guys. I’m excited about 2023!” she tweeted, alongside a photo showing off her gray hair. “It’s hard getting older and not doing injections or surgery but I choose that. I’m older. I’m still hard working, inquisitive and sexy. Very sexy.”

By mid-Tuesday, Brewster’s tweet had received nearly 130,000 likes and a plethora of supportive comments. Many followers shared selfies in which they, too, displayed their gray tresses.

“I just wish that aging honestly ― and proudly ― were the norm,” journalist Amy Biancolli wrote. “The older we get, the more kickass we get. That’s the lesson and arc of life.”

Added “Portlandia” producer Evan Shapiro: “Grey is the new black. You look amazing - better than ever.”

Brewster joins a number of women in the entertainment industry, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Andie MacDowell, who are choosing to embrace their age, even if that means speaking out against cosmetic procedures.

In July, the actor shared another photo in which she rocked gray hair, noting that she’d chosen not to color it.

I like my grey hair. I have felt pressure to dye it, pretend to be 35 again, no thanks. We all have huge issues to address, I know. This is one small battle. But I think all of us have small personal battles. Let’s start by being kind to each other, even when we disagree. Please. pic.twitter.com/dGMJyfqfMr — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 12, 2022