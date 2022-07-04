Jan. 6 Panel Could Make Multiple Criminal Referrals Of Trump, Liz Cheney Says

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection could make multiple criminal referrals of former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, its vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), said Sunday.

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Cheney said it was possible the panel would make a criminal referral and “we’ll make a decision as a committee” about whether to do so.

“The Justice Department doesn’t have to wait for the committee to make a criminal referral,” she noted. “There could be more than one criminal referral.”

Criminal charges have never been brought against a sitting or former American president. Asked what it would mean for the nation if President Joe Biden’s Justice Department brought charges against his predecessor and potential 2024 rival, Cheney said: “I have greater concern about what it would mean if people weren’t held accountable for what’s happened here.”

“I think it’s a much graver constitutional threat if a president can engage in these kinds of activities and, you know, the majority of the president’s party looks away or we as a country decide, you know, we’re not actually going to take our constitutional obligations seriously,” she said. “I think that’s a much ― a much more serious threat.”

“I think there’s no question, I mean, a man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again,” she later added.

