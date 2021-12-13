“I mean, have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest about everything?” Collinsworth gushed to broadcast partner Al Michaels. “You may not agree with everything he says, but we have heard from the beginning of this entire season exactly what he thinks about everything.”

ah, yes, the famously honest, this year, Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/pa8M484jgF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 13, 2021

You mean the same Aaron Rodgers who basically lied about his vaccination status when he told reporters he was “immunized,” but hadn’t received any COVID-19 vaccines at all? The same Aaron Rodgers who only fessed up after making news for being unvaxxed and hiding it from the public before he tested positive for COVID-19?

The same Aaron Rodgers who advanced misconceptions about the vaccine, such as it can possibly make you sterile, and promoted hoax claims like natural immunity is more powerful than vaccination?

Twitter roasted Collins for his twisted praise of the quarterback, who was previously called out for lying by Fox analyst and retired quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

What a completely absurd thing for @CollinsworthPFF to say. I'm a Packers fan, but let's not be praising Rodgers for honesty lately. — NADNAR- Not A Democrat Not a Republican (@NADNAR_org) December 13, 2021

I laughed then threw stuff at my tv. What a joke — Fricky C (@fbenton25) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth: “Have you ever seen someone as honest about everything as Aaron Rodgers?” pic.twitter.com/gKybNG9XcX — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 13, 2021

I thought I was immunized against hearing that kind of nonsense. — (((Hampton Stevens))) (@HamptonStevens) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth every time Aaron Rodgers breathes pic.twitter.com/eIWOb6Mwbi — Jerome (@JeromeThePrince) December 13, 2021

Did Chris Collinsworth just seriously ask if we have heard a guy be more honest than Aaron Rodgers has been this year? pic.twitter.com/AzJgz8Jnvn — Brian Linder (@SportsByBLinder) December 13, 2021