Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Face Charges Over Rape Allegation

Prosecutors announced Monday that they won’t pursue sexual assault charges against soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous and highest-paid athletes in the world, who is accused of raping a woman in a Las Vegas hotel room 10 years ago.

“Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” the Clark County District Attorney’s office said in a statement. “Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming.”

@LasVegasDA Declines to Prosecute 10-year-old Sexual Assault Allegation Against Cristiano Ronaldo. @ClarkCountyNV pic.twitter.com/XXdc8D9Plk — Clark County DA (@LasVegasDA) July 22, 2019

The rape accusation became public last year after the alleged victim attempted to nullify a $375,000 nondisclosure agreement with the Portuguese soccer player that she said she had signed after Ronaldo raped her. Her attorneys have argued in recent months that she was likely psychologically unfit at the time to enter into the agreement.

She also detailed her allegations against Ronaldo to Germany’s weekly news publication Der Spiegel last September, saying the Me Too movement inspired her to come forward.

“I had serious suicidal thoughts,” she said of the years following the alleged attack.

Ronaldo has firmly denied the allegations, calling Mayorga’s claim a “media spectacle” aimed at taking him down.

He later said during an October press conference that he was certain the police investigation into Mayorga’s claims would come out in his favor.

“I’m very happy,” he said. “My lawyers, they are confident, and, of course, I am, too. The most important is I enjoy the football; I enjoy my life. The rest, I have people who take care of my life.”