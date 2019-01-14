Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Style & Beauty

2019 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet Photos

Find out which trends ruled the carpet.
By Julia Brucculieri
01/14/2019 11:33am ET

Hollywood’s biggest stars donned their Sunday best for the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, which took place Jan. 13 in Santa Monica, California.

As per usual at these awards shows, there were plenty of gorgeous gowns and dapper suits for us to obsess over.

The cast of “Crazy Rich Asians” really shut it down, as leading ladies Constance Wu, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina stunned in their gowns and the men looked undeniably handsome. (Can we take a minute to appreciate Harry Shum Jr.’s sequined blazer?)

White ensembles were a huge trend for the night, with stars like Rachel Brosnahan, Emily Blunt and Allison Janney sporting the crisp shade. Other standouts included red carpet vets Angela Bassett and Nicole Kidman.

Below, check out all the looks you need to see from last night’s Critics Choice Awards:

Awkwafina
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Gemma Chan
David Crotty via Getty Images
Harry Shum Jr.
John Shearer via Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
David Crotty via Getty Images
Constance Wu
David Crotty via Getty Images
Allison Janney
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Shameik Moore
David Crotty via Getty Images
Yalitza Aparicio
David Crotty via Getty Images
Regina King
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Chrissy Metz
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Lakeith Stanfield
David Crotty via Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Billy Porter
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara
David Crotty via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
David Crotty via Getty Images
Emmy Rossum
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Nina Dobrev
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Milo Ventimiglia
David Crotty via Getty Images
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Laura Dern
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Issa Rae
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Glenn Close
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
