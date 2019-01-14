Hollywood’s biggest stars donned their Sunday best for the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, which took place Jan. 13 in Santa Monica, California.

As per usual at these awards shows, there were plenty of gorgeous gowns and dapper suits for us to obsess over.

The cast of “Crazy Rich Asians” really shut it down, as leading ladies Constance Wu, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina stunned in their gowns and the men looked undeniably handsome. (Can we take a minute to appreciate Harry Shum Jr.’s sequined blazer?)

White ensembles were a huge trend for the night, with stars like Rachel Brosnahan, Emily Blunt and Allison Janney sporting the crisp shade. Other standouts included red carpet vets Angela Bassett and Nicole Kidman.

Below, check out all the looks you need to see from last night’s Critics Choice Awards: