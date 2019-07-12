Critics Say Facebook Penalty Is A Slap On The Wrist As Stock Prices Surge

For many data and privacy activists, the $5 billion fine reportedly handed down to Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission is wildly insufficient.

The FTC voted to approve the fine on Friday, according to The Wall Street Journal. The penalty comes as part of a settlement that would also require the company to transform its privacy practices. However, as The New York Times reported, the deal wouldn’t restrict Facebook’s ability to collect and share its users’ data with third parties.

If authorized by the Justice Department, it would be the largest fine the FTC has ever levied against a tech company.

The FTC just gave Facebook a Christmas present five months early. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) July 12, 2019

Freedom from Facebook, an anti-Facebook coalition, described the punishment as a slap on the wrist and called on Congress to investigate the FTC. Republicans on the commission reportedly voted in favor of the settlement against Democrats, 3-2.

“Trump’s FTC commissioners have rolled over the monopoly, voting 3-2 for a slap-on-the-wrist settlement with Facebook,” the group said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “The FTC continues to lay bare their inability to protect American consumers and markets and Congress needs to investigate the FTC’s wanton disregard of their duties.”

Freedom from Facebook coalition holds no punches in response to reports that the FTC has settled with Facebook for a $5 billion fine:



"Rumored Facebook Settlement Solidifies FTC’s Reputation of Impotence" pic.twitter.com/3CwakqTxxW — Emily Birnbaum (@birnbaum_e) July 12, 2019

The punishment did have an effect on the stock market. After news of the fine made headlines on Friday, Facebook’s stock price surged to its highest point in nearly a year.

the fact that fb shares surged instead of sank on the FTC news is the story https://t.co/SztA1iAyOg pic.twitter.com/qDrzaR8J4Q — rat king (@MikeIsaac) July 12, 2019

In a statement, Sally Hubbard of the liberal think tank Open Markets Institute said the settlement was “woefully insufficient” and suggested it encouraged Facebook’s bad behavior.

“The fine is a mere cost of doing business that makes breaking the law worth it for Facebook. To be effective, remedies must both curb Facebook’s widespread data collection and promote competition,” Hubbard said. “Otherwise, Facebook will continue to fortify its monopoly power by surveilling users both on Facebook and off, and users can’t vote with their feet when Facebook violates their privacy.”

Democrats on Capitol Hill also joined the chorus of critics outraged over the settlement.

In a tweet, Warren said Facebook should be disbanded by the FTC.

Facebook made $5 billion in profits in just the first three months of last year. The company is too big to oversee, and this drop-in-the-bucket penalty confirms that. The FTC should break Facebook up, plain and simple. Enough is enough. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 12, 2019

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, who is also the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said it was time for Congress to intervene in the FTC’s handling of Facebook’s violations.

Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island suggested the same.

Given Facebook’s repeated privacy violations, it is clear that fundamental structural reforms are required. With the FTC either unable or unwilling to put in place reasonable guardrails to ensure that user privacy and data are protected, it’s time for Congress to act. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) July 12, 2019

If the FTC won’t protect consumers, Congress surely must. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) July 12, 2019

In a series of tweets, Lindsey Barrett, a teaching fellow at Georgetown University’s Institute for Public Representation Communications and Technology Clinic, warned that the penalty would encourage Facebook and other tech companies to continue acting recklessly with data without the threat of severe repercussions.

Barrett worked as an extern at Facebook’s Privacy and Public Policy group, according to her Georgetown Law biography.

She also warned that other tech companies would “violate the law on as grand a scale and in as reckless a way” as Facebook did with Cambridge Analytica, the political data firm hired by the Trump presidential campaign in 2016 that was found to have secretly harvested Facebook users’ data.

FB will take this case as an example, and so will the other tech companies. violate the law on as grand a scale and in as reckless a way as FB did in cambridge analytica, and you’ll have to pay a fine that won’t break the bank and deal with some minor reporting requirements. — Lindsey Barrett (@LAM_Barrett) July 13, 2019

under-enforcement of under-inclusive laws has already hopelessly skewed industry incentives, and an inadequate response to the biggest privacy scandal in the past 2 years says “you may have thought things were changing because people seemed extra mad! don’t worry, they won’t.” — Lindsey Barrett (@LAM_Barrett) July 13, 2019

(reporting requirements and oversight that didn’t stop cambridge analytica, or any of the rest of it, from happening to begin with) https://t.co/yg1wieogmu — Lindsey Barrett (@LAM_Barrett) July 13, 2019

It is now up to the Justice Department to review and authorize the settlement.