Unidentified Flying Object Crashes In Croatia, Triggering Blast

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A flying object crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but apparently causing no injuries, police said Friday.

Some media reports said that the mysterious object could be a drone that flew to the Croatian capital from the Ukrainian war zone hundreds of miles away. Others said it could be a small plane. The reports could not be immediately confirmed.

Photos from the scene show metal pieces of the wreckage spread on the ground and what seems to be a section of a wing. - via Getty Images

The police said they came to the scene of the explosion on the outskirts of Zagreb after calls from local citizens. They said they found a large crater and two parachutes in a wooded area. Some parked cars were damaged.

Photos from the scene show metal pieces of the wreckage spread on the ground and what seems to be a section of a wing. Police sealed off the area of the blast for investigation.

Witnesses quoted by the media said they first heard a large explosion that rocked the ground, then a foul smell.