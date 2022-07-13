HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

There’s never a bad day to treat yourself (or your loved ones) to a fresh pair of Crocs. However, Prime Day, with sales up to 40% off, may just be the best day to score some new shoes.

If you’re looking to hop on the Crocs trend or want to add a new pair to your ever-growing collection, the Prime Day Crocs discounts are not to be missed. From flip-Crocs to trendy, minimalist sandals Crocs, there are all sorts of styles boasting major discounts. You can even prepare for cold weather with snow boot Crocs or faux fur-lined Crocs that will keep your piggies warm in the winter.

To help you find your best fit, we’ve rounded up our favorite classic clog style Crocs on sale for Prime Day. There are fits for toddlers, kids and adults alike, to get your whole family rocking and Crocing.

