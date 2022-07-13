Shopping

These Crocs On Sale For Prime Day Are Up To 40% Off

Crocs for toddlers, kids and adults are up to 40% off for Prime Day.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crocs-Unisex-Electro-Carnation-Little/dp/B001KR0C5K?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_8f61c607_69&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&th=1&psc=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62cdb748e4b02074ac8f2cd1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kids&#x27; Electro clogs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cdb748e4b02074ac8f2cd1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Crocs-Unisex-Electro-Carnation-Little/dp/B001KR0C5K?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_8f61c607_69&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&th=1&psc=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62cdb748e4b02074ac8f2cd1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Kids' Electro clogs</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6B3B5MM?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62cdb748e4b02074ac8f2cd1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="adult Bayaband clogs and adult classic tie-dye clogs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cdb748e4b02074ac8f2cd1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6B3B5MM?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62cdb748e4b02074ac8f2cd1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">adult Bayaband clogs and adult classic tie-dye clogs</a> are all on sale for Prime Day, among other styles.
There’s never a bad day to treat yourself (or your loved ones) to a fresh pair of Crocs. However, Prime Day, with sales up to 40% off, may just be the best day to score some new shoes.

If you’re looking to hop on the Crocs trend or want to add a new pair to your ever-growing collection, the Prime Day Crocs discounts are not to be missed. From flip-Crocs to trendy, minimalist sandals Crocs, there are all sorts of styles boasting major discounts. You can even prepare for cold weather with snow boot Crocs or faux fur-lined Crocs that will keep your piggies warm in the winter.

To help you find your best fit, we’ve rounded up our favorite classic clog style Crocs on sale for Prime Day. There are fits for toddlers, kids and adults alike, to get your whole family rocking and Crocing.

(FYI, deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!)

1
Amazon
Adult unisex classic tie dye clogs (40% off)
With the classic shape and vibrant colors, these adult Crocs are the best of both worlds. In four vibrant tie-dye and marble prints, these shoes will make your whole outfit pop. It's recommended to order a whole size down. (Not all patterns in all sizes are available with Prime Day pricing.)
$24.50+ at Amazon (originally $54.99)
2
Amazon
Children's unisex Electro clogs (30% off)
Add some two-tone action to your little one's footwear with these funky crocs for toddlers and little kids. They're easy for little ones to take on and off and can be washed with soap and water. They come in eight colors in both toddler and little kid sizes, though it's recommended you order a whole size up.
$24.49+ at Amazon (originally $34.99)
3
Amazon
Toddler's unisex classic tie dye clog (23% off)
Is there anything cuter than a little one in Crocs? Perhaps a little one in tie-dye crocs. Running from toddler size 4-10, these colorful, all-gender clogs are lightly and comfy, perfect for soft little feet. They're great in water, sand and dirt for long time wear, and can be cleaned in the sink with soap and water. It's recommend to buy a whole size up.
$30.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
4
Amazon
Adult unisex Crocband 2 clog
With advanced ventilation and breathability, these Crocs are great for use in pools, beaches, gardens and anything else either near water or dirty. They're slim and lightweight, with cushioned comfort and a stylish band around the bottom. These come in four colors, and it's recommended you order a whole size up.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
5
Amazon
Adult unisex Bayaband clogs in navy and pepper (44% off)
For crocs with the look of a classic sneaker, these navy/pepper Bayaband clogs feature a two-tone decal with a racing stripe. They're a little more structured than classic Crocs, while still being airy and totally waterproof. They're meant to be roomy, so it's recommend you order up a whole size.
$27.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
6
Amazon
A 13-pack of summer Jibbitz (40% off)
What Crocs are complete with their Jibbitz? This 13-piece set features summer-themed charms like a camping tent, a hot dog and a lounging beach chair so you can add some flair to your favorite shoes.
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
