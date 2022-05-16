Shopping

Bucket Hats ARE In Style: Here Are The Cutest Crochet Ones

Hop on the bandwagon with adorable bucket hats for men and women from Urban Outfitters, Etsy, ASOS and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid wearing crochet bucket hats.
Getty Images
One of my favorite things about spring is the arrival of cheeky, fun accessories. Now that functional accessories like heavy scarves and hats are no longer necessary, we can add sartorial touches that are simply about aesthetics and vibes. And there’s a good chance you’ve seen this season’s kicky accessory atop the head of many Gen Z kids, celebs and influencers: a crochet bucket hat. Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, the Hadid sisters and more have all been spotted rocking these fabulous accessories.

Like its wintry cousin, the fuzzy bucket hat, a crochet bucket hat takes a minute to adjust to, and I have to admit that I initially balked when I clocked their resurgence. It’s a strong fashion statement, but ultimately I’ve come to the conclusion that it adds a touch of happy jauntiness to any look.

There’s something sweet and retro-chic about them. Crochet bucket hats call to my mind silly ’90s looks. I grew up in the same neighborhood where Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson lived, and have very specific memories of seeing them wearing these iconic hats at the local grocery store. Talk about a vibe!

These sweet chapeaus are a great way to jazz up a spring and summer ensemble, and those with wide enough brims can even add a bit of UV protection on a sunny day. They’re lightweight, so your head won’t overheat and cause sweaty hat head, and they are available in all sorts of colors, patterns and styles, so you can go bold with a bright floral pattern or keep it subtle with a neutral hue.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Urban Outfitters
An Urban Outfitters black and white hat
This delicate Urban Outfitters cap is perfect for someone who wants to enjoy the crochet bucket hat trend but prefers a more subtle aesthetic. You can never go wrong with classic black and white!
$33 at Urban Outfitters
2
Etsy
A handmade granny square hat from Etsy
Made with stretchy material to fit heads of all sizes by Etsy seller TBFashionStudio, this big floppy bucket hat features a wide brim that offers a fair bit of sun protection. It'll be a happy addition to any look.
$45 at Etsy
3
Moda Operandi
A checkered crochet bucket hat
Checker prints are everywhere this season, including this adorable hat by Memorial Day. This vibrant hat is lovingly handmade with a comfy, unstructured silhouette.
$175 at Moda Operandi
4
Free People
A patterned hat from Free People
Keep things cool and casual with this jaunty crocheted bucket hat from Free People. It is slouchy and unstructured, with major hippie vibes and lovely colorful woven details, a flat top and flared brim that can be worn rolled up or left down.
$48 at Free People
5
Farfetch
A sunny Ganni hat
Bring the sunshine everywhere you go with this yellow and white Ganni hat. It has a logo patch and a wide chunky brim, and best of all is made from at least 50% organic materials.
$101 at Farfetch
6
Etsy
A checkered bucket hat from Etsy
Handmade in Spain by Etsy seller MafarSpain, this 100% Egyptian cotton hat is lightweight, breathable and super cute. It can be customized in any colors you want, so it's exactly what your heart desires.
$51.82+ at Etsy
7
ASOS
An ASOS crochet bucket hat with a happy face
Have a sunny day with this joyful bucket hat from ASOS. It has a flat top and narrow brim that gives it a lower profile than other bigger, floppier styles.
$20 at ASOS
8
Etsy
A simple crochet bucket hat at Etsy
This cute hat from Etsy seller Wildestdreamscali has a slouchy, almost 1920s shape to it. The raw edge adds a bohemian flair and subtle shades and design make it extremely wearable.
$24.30 at Etsy (originally $27)
9
ASOS
A green and brown checkerboard ASOS hat
You can never go wrong with a checkerboard print, and this ASOS hat is giving us major '90s vibes.
$20 at ASOS
