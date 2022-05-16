Getty Images Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid wearing crochet bucket hats.

One of my favorite things about spring is the arrival of cheeky, fun accessories. Now that functional accessories like heavy scarves and hats are no longer necessary, we can add sartorial touches that are simply about aesthetics and vibes. And there’s a good chance you’ve seen this season’s kicky accessory atop the head of many Gen Z kids, celebs and influencers: a crochet bucket hat. Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, the Hadid sisters and more have all been spotted rocking these fabulous accessories.

Like its wintry cousin, the fuzzy bucket hat, a crochet bucket hat takes a minute to adjust to, and I have to admit that I initially balked when I clocked their resurgence. It’s a strong fashion statement, but ultimately I’ve come to the conclusion that it adds a touch of happy jauntiness to any look.

There’s something sweet and retro-chic about them. Crochet bucket hats call to my mind silly ’90s looks. I grew up in the same neighborhood where Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson lived, and have very specific memories of seeing them wearing these iconic hats at the local grocery store. Talk about a vibe!

These sweet chapeaus are a great way to jazz up a spring and summer ensemble, and those with wide enough brims can even add a bit of UV protection on a sunny day. They’re lightweight, so your head won’t overheat and cause sweaty hat head, and they are available in all sorts of colors, patterns and styles, so you can go bold with a bright floral pattern or keep it subtle with a neutral hue.

