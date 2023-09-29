These Compact Crock-Pots Are Just $19.99 At Target Right Now

“Hi, I love the color, it’s gorgeous on my counter. The crock pot is a great size for me. I have the option to envoys friends over for dinner or make a smallish meal for myself. I have cooked with it and I must say the meat came out super tender. Fall is here and I am prepared to make all this season’s goodies. Excited!!!” — Clau Clau

“This is a great slow cooker. The size is just right for many dishes. It’s not too heavy to carry. I like the look of the stainless steel. It doesn’t heat up too fast like other slow cookers that I’ve had. The price was really reasonable.” — Wally37

“Great size and perfect for keeping side dishes warm.” — Mira2018

“Perfect sized crock pot! I have a larger crock pot but needed something a little smaller for weekly use and this was the right size. I’ve had it a few weeks and I have used it at least 5 or more days. I can put dinner in it in the am and it’s ready after work. It’s a great buy!” — Budnbutafli69