Crocs Unveils $120 Cowboy Boots — And They're Not Cute

The shoe brand Crocs has announced a truly cursed design just in time for Halloween.

Crocs debuted a limited-edition “classic cowboy boot” last Thursday, offering up a cattle-trail version of the devastatingly comfortable but sartorially controversial clog.

The shoe’s signature Swiss cheese-style slide looks like black alligator skin, while silver embroidery decorates the sides. Not missing a detail, these Crocs come complete with detachable silver spurs.

The Colorado-based footwear company would not say how many pairs of the kicks it plans to produce, but the boots are set to go on sale on Oct. 23 and will cost $120.

The idea for the Crocs cowboy boot came up in January, when members of the brand’s design and product development team were brainstorming their “Croctober” plans.

Taking a cue from the herds of Crocs-inspired memes on social media, the company reportedly green-lit the design almost instantly.

“That meeting took us about 12 minutes,” Crocs chief marketing officer Heidi Cooley told The New York Times.