Crosby, Stills & Nash's Music Returns To Spotify After Joe Rogan Protest

Crosby, Stills & Nash is back on Spotify after band members requested to remove their music from the streaming service to protest podcaster Joe Rogan in February, Billboard reported.

The band, in a joint statement, said they agreed with Young’s concerns over Rogan spreading “dangerous disinformation” about the COVID-19 pandemic through his podcast.

“While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences,” the band wrote.

“Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

The band’s music was back on Spotify as of Saturday, Billboard said .

The three members have decided to donate streaming proceeds to “COVID-19 charities for at least a month,” the magazine said.

Crosby, Stills & Nash formed its folk rock supergroup in 1968 and, one year later, Young joined them to form Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

The band has been dormant since 2015 and, in recent years, members have been critical of one another.

Past critical remarks, however, didn’t stop band members from sharing their feelings on Rogan earlier this year.

Young’s comments on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast host came after doctors, scientists, professors and health care workers criticized Rogan for his COVID-19 claims.

Young, along with Joni Mitchell, pulled his music from the streaming service to protest Rogan in January.

