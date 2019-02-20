Home & Living

35 Hilarious Tweets For People Who Love Crossword Puzzles

"Just finished a crossword by Googling all the clues. What have you done with your life?"

There’s nothing like completing a crossword puzzle to make you feel all-powerful and all-knowing. On the flip side, there is perhaps no greater sense of intellectual defeat than failing to complete a crossword puzzle.

Whatever success or failure you find, these word games have a way of sucking you in for hours on end (just ask Stanley Hudson).

Below we’ve rounded up 35 tweets sure to resonate with crossword puzzle addicts ― and those who occasionally wade into the waters of four-letter words with three vowels.

