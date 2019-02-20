35 Hilarious Tweets For People Who Love Crossword Puzzles

There’s nothing like completing a crossword puzzle to make you feel all-powerful and all-knowing. On the flip side, there is perhaps no greater sense of intellectual defeat than failing to complete a crossword puzzle.
Whatever success or failure you find, these word games have a way of sucking you in for hours on end (just ask Stanley Hudson).
Below we’ve rounded up 35 tweets sure to resonate with crossword puzzle addicts ― and those who occasionally wade into the waters of four-letter words with three vowels.
ME: I know a good amount of things— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 17, 2017
CROSSWORD PUZZLES: lol
Crossword puzzles are so weird because clues can be like:— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 30, 2018
1. Basket _ _ _ _
or
2. This opera, performed only once in Florence in 1753 and never spoken of since, is also known as “The Forgotten One.”
I like to see the crossword puzzle as half-full. The solid black squares were the only ones I could figure out, so that's something.— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 10, 2011
A lady got off the train so I finished her crossword. Turns out she'd just gone to the toilet and now she's back and she hates me.— Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) October 20, 2016
when i finish the friday crossword in 45 minutes pic.twitter.com/rTPdklP9uS— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 5, 2017
Sarah McLachlan: *releases "Adia"*— Lauren O'Neal (@laureneoneal) September 24, 2018
Every crossword compiler in the country: https://t.co/qEkAZg3oHF
Slumdog Millionaire but it's me doing a crossword and all of the flashbacks are to me googling answers.— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) August 19, 2014
AOC is maybe the first politician since LBJ with an iconic three-initial nickname, which is good news for her career but ESPECIALLY for crossword editors— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 5, 2018
Nobody should ever let me have three wishes because I’d blow at least one on “always knowing whether the answer to the four-letter crossword clue ‘swear’ is ‘aver’ or ‘avow’.”— Dan Moren (@dmoren) February 11, 2019
crossword puzzles are bullshit. like i need to spend time figuring out why words are cross with me.— rachelle mandik (@rachelle_mandik) October 5, 2018
Can some just check the Times crossword setter is okay? And not eg being menaced by a large cat pic.twitter.com/ETiB25fy7n— Jamie Douglass (@JamesLDouglass) June 6, 2017
My wife was solving the crossword in today’s newspaper.— ILLUMINAUGHTY (@vineet10) February 8, 2019
She asked, “ What’s this.. A beverage, 3 letters and begins with T ?”
I said, “Tea?”
“Yes the first letter is T what are the other ones ?”
Apparently the Obamas got a 2nd dog named Sunny. I learned this via a very frustrating crossword clue which was much too long for "Bo."— Lauren O'Neal (@laureneoneal) January 1, 2015
I've never completed a New York Times crossword but I have eaten 4 pounds of uncooked shrimp!— Mary Charlene (@IamEnidColeslaw) March 14, 2012
A crossword puzzle is a great way to unwind or ruin your entire day, and there’s no way to tell which it’ll be before you start.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 29, 2018
Just finished a crossword by Googling all the clues. What have you done with your life?— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) October 23, 2012
there are several drunk white women yelling crossword answers to each other in the cafe car rn— Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) October 4, 2018
you know the other day i was doing a crossword and it asked who the lead singer of U2 is and i was only missing one letter so i wrote “bozo"— Scaachi (@Scaachi) June 26, 2017
If you play the NYTimes crossword regularly, you know exactly 2 things:— Mike Makowsky (@mike_makowsky) December 12, 2018
-- Oona Chaplin played Talisa Stark on Game of Thrones
-- The Ford Edsel was a motherfucking FLOP
I like to finish easy crossword puzzles, walk into big corporations, slam them onto the front desk & go "There's more where this came from."— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) January 17, 2014
The rush I get from completing a crossword puzzle leads me to believe that trying hard drugs would destroy my life within hours.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 9, 2017
Shoutout to the NYT crossword for making sure nobody ever forgets about Ulee's Gold— Scott Meslow (@scottmeslow) January 14, 2019
Hate to brag but this crossword is pretty into me doing it. pic.twitter.com/CFc8qKmj8H— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 25, 2017
If you see someone doing a crossword today, lean over them and say 7 up is Lemonade— Alex Mytton (@AlexanderMytton) September 27, 2018
That feeling when you figure out the annoying trick to today’s New York Times crossword pic.twitter.com/yD244f0bFy— Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) January 18, 2019
she died as she lived, doing crossword puzzles on her phone while attempting to cross a major street— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) September 15, 2016
Jesus the NYT crossword puzzles love oreos— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 23, 2016
It's been half a day and I'm still mad the NYT crossword thinks "twibe" is a slang word for twitter friends ???? HOW!!— Eric Levenson (@ejleven) January 22, 2019
Today I learned that "Across Lite" is actually the name of crossword puzzle software and not, as I had previously assumed, a simplified version of a crossword puzzle where the down answers are already filled in and you just solve the across clues.— Peter Sterne (@petersterne) February 18, 2019
I contend there has never been a "Brian Eno." He exists only in crossword puzzles.— Gene Weingarten (@geneweingarten) February 16, 2019
I just tried to present my crossword app as a boarding pass so today is going well 👌— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 11, 2018
Apparently, everybody's mad at Qatar now.— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 5, 2017
Except crossword puzzle enthusiasts.
I, TONYA is the new movie I’m most looking forward to seeing, in crossword puzzles for decades.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 21, 2017
Everyone knows ghosts were people with unfinished business so right before I die I'm starting a crossword puzzle— KruseKontrol (@RCKruseKontrol) January 17, 2019
"I should go to bed so I can get an early start on the crossword puzzle tomorrow," he thought, oldly.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 16, 2016