The Royal Caribbean cruise line has banned a passenger for life after she posed for a photograph on a narrow ledge outside of her room’s balcony.

Fellow traveler Nick Blosic spotted the unidentified woman in a swimsuit pulling the pose during a Caribbean cruise onboard the Allure of the Seas earlier this week.

“While on my balcony, I saw the woman climb on her railing. It happened so quickly. Not knowing what her intentions were, I alerted the crew,” Blosic told CNN. “If I said nothing, and she was going to jump, that would be horrible.”

The ship’s security staff traced the woman and a companion she was traveling with. The ship’s officials then removed the pair when the vessel docked in the port of Falmouth, Jamaica, USA Today reported.

Both were banned from sailing with the company for the rest of their lives.

It’s unclear whether the duo will face a criminal investigation. Royal Caribbean did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for further information.

In January, the cruise line similarly banned a group of male passengers after one jumped from a balcony on the Symphony of the Seas ship in Nassau in the Bahamas.