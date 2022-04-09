Shopping

The Best Cruiser Bikes You Can Get At Walmart

These hot wheels for men, women and kids are perfect for casual riding.

Nothing says you’re living your best life quite like pedaling around on a cruiser bike. Also known as a beach cruiser, these bikes are perfect for casual riding through cities, towns, and, of course, the boardwalk. Because cruisers are a bit bigger than other types of bikes, they’re a little slower and perfect for people who aren’t super intense about biking.

They’re also pretty darn attractive, too. In fact, Walmart has a wide selection of cruiser bikes in a wide range of colors for kids as well as adults. Ready to take over the streets? The 10 rounded up all have high customer ratings and can be shipped directly to you if you don’t want to pick it up in person. Just don’t forget your helmet!

1
Huffy
Classic cruiser bike for women
The brown detailing and robin’s egg frame give this cruiser a playful vintage feel. (It also comes in a sunny yellow.) There’s even a little basket to stash your purse and another holder for iced coffee or water.
Get it from Walmart for $228.
2
Firmstrong
Firmstrong special edition cruiser
Like the other bikes on this list, this one has a single gear, ensuring a steady speed between 5 and 15 miles per hour—whatever your bike-riding heart desires. The seafoam and violet tones practically beg you to take this cruiser to the beach.
Get it from Walmart for $329.99.
3
BCA
Pink Charleston cruiser
If bubblegum pink is your color, this is the bike for you. It’s certainly packed with personality and the low frame makes it easy to get on and off—perfect when hopping from shop to shop or at stoplights.
Get it from Walmart for $248.
4
Huffy
Huffy men’s comfort cruiser
Available in blue, turquoise, silver and red, this cruiser has a more modern feel to it. The raised handlebars encourage posture that’s easier on the neck, shoulders and back—and good thing because you’ll be tempted to ride this bike all day.
Get it from Walmart for $168.
5
Huffy
Huffy cruiser with basket
If you’re looking for a cruiser with a basket that doesn’t look too feminine, this is it. The red and black colors give it an edge and there's a place to stash your belongings as well as a drink.
Get it from Walmart for $124.
6
Schwinn
Schwinn Bloom kids bike
Your little one will feel like the coolest kid on the streets with this tyke-sized cruiser. The adjustable seat allows for plenty of room to grow and the training wheels come right off when they’re ready to fly on two wheels.
Get it from Walmart from $108.
7
Joystar
Joystar kids cruiser
Perfect for kids ages 2 to 7, the training wheels on this bad boy also come off once your child is feeling confident riding around. The single speed ensures they don’t ride too fast.
Get it from Walmart for $199.99.
8
Micargi
Micargi kids bike cruiser
This 20” one is perfect for kids who are ready to ride on two wheels but not yet big enough for an adult-sized cruiser. It has reflectors on the wheels so your child can ride safely after it starts getting dark, too.
Get it from Walmart for $225.
9
Kulana Lua
Tandem cruiser
Is riding in tandem with your partner your idea of peak couple goals? If so, then this bike was made for you. Both of the saddles are extra wide for maximum comfort too.

Get the tandem cruiser from Walmart for $399.


Get it from Walmart for $399.
10
Micargi
Micargi cougar chrome beach cruiser
If you want to go all out with your cruiser, you have found your perfect match. Made of steel and chrome, it has a timeless feel to it. Just be ready for everyone to want to snap their picture with it.
Get it from Walmart for $499.77.
