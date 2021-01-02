Cruz Joins GOP Senate Block That Will Challenge Biden's Victory

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.

The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, greets a crowd before he speaks at a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Cumming, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

In a statement, Cruz and the other senators said they intend to vote to reject electors from swing states that have been at the center of President Donald Trump’s unproven assertions of election fraud and will call for the establishment of a commission to investigate claims of fraud on an emergency basis.

Cruz was joined in the statement by Senators Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Steve Daines, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun, along with Cynthia Lummis, Tommy Tuberville, Bill Hagerty, and Roger Marshall, all of whom will be sworn in as senators on Sunday in the new Congress.

Biden will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

RELEASE: My statement in advance of the Electoral College certification process on January 6, 2021. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 2, 2021

Trump has been encouraging Republicans to prevent Biden from taking office, although there is no viable mechanism for them to do so.

Several Republican senators have said they do not support any effort to derail the certification of the Electoral College vote.

