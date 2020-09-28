'Crying Nazi' Chris Cantwell Found Guilty Of Extortion, Interstate Threats

“Crying Nazi” Chris Cantwell is headed to prison.

A jury in Concord, New Hampshire, on Monday found the racist podcaster guilty of extortion and interstate threats related to a threatening message he sent fellow neo-Nazi Benjamin Lambert, aka “CheddarMane,” in 2019, in an attempt to extort information about rival neo-Nazi Andrew Casarez, aka “Vic Mackey.”

Casarez’s identity was unknown at the time.

“So if you don’t want me to come and fuck your wife in front of your kids, then you should make yourself scarce,” Cantwell allegedly wrote in the 2019 message. “Give me Vic, it’s your only out.”

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 22 years.

The 39-year-old New Hampshire man gained a small degree of notoriety as the “crying Nazi” after appearing in videos related to the infamous white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

In the first video, a Vice News documentary, Cantwell proudly shows off his weapons and pledges to “fucking kill these people if we have to,” dismissing the killing of 32-year-old counterprotester Heather Heyer as “more than justified.”

In the second video, which he uploaded to YouTube days later, Cantwell tearfully tells viewers he’s wanted by the police on multiple felonies for his role in the violence.

“I don’t want to [go to jail],” he says, crying. “I don’t think I should. I honestly think that I have been law-abiding.”

Cantwell is also expected to face a civil trial this spring for his role in the Charlottesville violence. More than two-dozen neo-Nazis have been named in the federal lawsuit, brought by the nonpartisan, nonprofit Integrity First for America.

“Today marks an important step toward accountability for Cantwell’s long history of violence and bigotry,” IFA Executive Director Amy Spitalnick said in a media statement after the guilty verdict Monday.

“It’s particularly powerful that this verdict was handed down on Yom Kippur ― the Jewish day of atonement ― against a neo-Nazi defendant who has made antisemitism central to his violence.”