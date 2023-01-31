HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The number of ways we’ve found to remove body hair has always fascinated me. And as someone who wants to remove their dark, coarse and rapidly growing hair, I tend to try every single one of them.

TikTok led me to try a cheap, reusable device that claims to “erase” body hair, exfoliate skin and prevent ingrown hairs –– all without razor blades or skin irritation. It seemed too good to be true.

I’ll assuage your skepticism right away and say my skin has never felt smoother after using this piece of sorcery. But there are a few things you should know.