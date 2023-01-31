My first question was what is actually removing the hair if there are no blades or hair-pulling mechanisms? The alleged secret is in the etched glass face of the tool, similar to what you would find on a glass nail file. According to the makers of this device and similar options out there, the friction of the crystal surface against your skin will break off the hair as it’s buffed. This process also works to exfoliate the top layer of the dermis, which could be why my skin felt so soft after using it.
For the most part, this only comes as company-provided information, so do with that what you will.
While the eraser can be used on the armpits, arms and bikini line, I can only speak to lower leg usage.
Another benefit I experienced with the crystal hair eraser is slower regrowth. When I shave with a razor, I get prickly stubble the very next day, whereas the eraser allowed me to experience an extra full day of complete leg smoothness.
I also appreciate the reduced environmental impact of this device ― it’s completely reusable, doesn’t require any blade or cartridge replacements and I don’t have to be under running water to use it.
In terms of cons, this definitely isn’t the fastest way to eliminate body hair. The flat surface also isn’t the best for removing hair along the contours of your body, like the knees and ankles, which means it will require some creative maneuvering.
The fact that this clever little device is less than $20 should be enough of a reason to give it a shot, but you can look further down for more convincing. Or, if you’re ready for baby-soft skin already, see just below.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“I just got mine in today and sat down tonight to use it. It worked great! I live in an RV with a small water heater so this will be better than shaving my legs in cold water. Heck, I’m sure I’ll use it year round because it worked so great. My skin was smooth and felt great when I was done.” ― Tracy
“I definitely thought this would end up being a waste of money, but it actually works! I wanted to try this because I have sensitive skin and I am prone to ingrown hairs. My skin using this is so soft and I haven’t had an ingrown hair or skin irritation since I started using it! It does take longer than shaving, but to me it’s absolutely worth it.” ― Amazon customer
“I was skeptical at first but it really [did] remove hair and exfoliate. My skin has never been so soft. I will buy another one for my mom.” ― H Thatch