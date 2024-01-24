Hugh Hefner's Widow Says 'Playboy' Mogul Was Bad In Bed

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner may have made millions promoting sex in his magazine — but that doesn’t mean he was good at it in real life.
In fact, his widow, Crystal Hefner, admitted sex with Hef left a lot to be desired, according to an excerpt from her new memoir, “Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself,” shared via People.
Crystal Hefner, 37, started dating Hugh Hefner in 2009 and was married to him from 2012 until his death in 2017. But while they had sex during their eight years together, she said there was no kissing, romance or intimacy between them.
Crystal said the sex was “odd and robotic” and, at times, felt like ”Hef was just going through the motions of something that had once been fun and sexy. Or maybe it was never fun and sexy.”
Sadly, she got the impression pretty quickly that her husband wasn’t going to take any advice on how to push her buttons sexually.
“I think when you have so much money and power and so many ‘yes people’ around you, you just stick with your own narrative in your mind,” Crystal said. “And then everyone else just goes along with it.”
Crystal said the Playboy founder never looked at her directly during sex, preferring to stare at a mirror above the bed.
“There was nothing sexy about it,” she said. “It was about power and control and leverage. It was a performance. I was auditioning for a part.”
Although Hefner had reportedly been with a great number of women in his life, his widow admitted that he “seemed less sex-savvy than some of the teenage boys I’d been with years ago.”
She added, “It was clear to me Hef had never taken a moment in his entire life to figure out how to please someone else.”
Crystal said she did take matters into her own hands in at least one respect: the music that was played during their sex sessions.
She said she insisted on playing one particular Madonna song when she and Hefner had sex so “no other music will be contaminated by this place.”
Crystal’s revelations about sex with Hefner aren’t the only shocking admissions from her new memoir.
In another excerpt shared by the New York Post, she said her late husband often filmed powerful people having sex at the Playboy Mansion without their knowledge.