C-SPAN Asks McCarthy To Permanently Allow Its Own Cameras On The House Floor

C-SPAN has asked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to allow its cameras onto the House floor following its captivating coverage of the 15 votes it took for him to secure the job last week.

The network’s cameras, which had been allowed during the speaker election, were removed from the chamber Monday after the House approved a new set of rules to begin the 118th Congress.

In a letter penned by co-CEO Susan Swain, the network said the theme of “transparency” included in the rules, as well as calls by the press, public and lawmakers, prompted it to resubmit its request for more access.

“We do not propose replacing the existing House Recording System or its output,” Swain wrote Tuesday. “Instead, we request to install a few additional cameras in the House chamber.”

C-SPAN does not control cameras in the House.



READ: C-SPAN letter to Speaker McCarthy requesting our cameras be allowed into the House Chamber. https://t.co/wvf1aHcG3r



MORE Letters Requesting Greater Transparency https://t.co/5ANsfjYLVz pic.twitter.com/5YM2eVQFrQ — CSPAN (@cspan) January 10, 2023

The current feed broadcasted by C-SPAN is controlled by the government.

C-SPAN, a nonprofit organization funded by satellite and cable TV networks, is only rarely allowed to use its own cameras for events like the speaker election and the State of the Union address.

Last week’s coverage even captured a near-brawl when Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) appeared to lunge at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after the latter voted “present” on the 14th round of votes for speaker.

C-SPAN also appeared to gain more traction through its coverage of the vote, trending on Twitter and having its mobile app hit record downloads, Howard Mortman, a spokesperson for the network told The New York Times.

Lawmakers from both parties now appear to be supportive of the idea of allowing independently operated cameras into the chamber.

“Last week’s @CSPAN coverage was worthy of an Oscar,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), who is introducing a bill calling for coverage of the full House, tweeted Monday.

Last week’s @CSPAN coverage was worthy of an Oscar. That’s why I’m introducing legislation requiring House cameras to continue to capture the full Chamber & not just what the Speaker wants.

Thx to @RepMaxwellFrost, @RepMarkTakano, @NydiaVelazquez, & @RepDonaldPayne for joining! — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) January 9, 2023

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), a co-sponsor of Pocan’s legislation, said releasing the cameras from the speaker’s control would allow Americans to see “democracy in action.”

“This is a small but important step towards transparency and accountability in our government,” Frost wrote on Twitter.

Proud to be co-sponsoring @RepMarkPocan’s legislation to free the House cameras so our people can see democracy in action. This is a small but important step towards transparency and accountability in our government. #FreeCSPAN https://t.co/nhAdB8RWkp — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) January 9, 2023

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who introduced an amendment that would allow C-SPAN cameras in the chamber, called the current pool feed “antiquated and boomer-fied.”

“Our fellow Americans deserve to know when we are frustrated with one another, kind to one another, present, or absent,” Gaetz told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

And fellow Republican Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) said “it was a good thing for people to be able to see the inner workings,” with cameras rolling during the speaker vote.

Last week, Ben O’Connell, the editorial operations director at C-SPAN, told The Washington Post the images its cameras caught during the votes for speaker resonated with Americans.

“Now, imagine if we were able to do that when there’s a major piece of legislation. I think that it would be far more engaging for the American people, and voters would really be able to see who’s talking to who,” O’Connell told the Post.

But former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) argued this would be a bad idea.

“There will be accusations of partisanship for showing certain members vs others, and honestly Congress is already too much of a performance,” he wrote on Twitter.

I don’t think this is a good idea. There will be accusations of partisanship for showing certain members vs others, and honestly Congress is already too much of a performance.



GOP lawmaker open to letting C-SPAN cameras run free - POLITICO https://t.co/UM53Jrgp01 — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 8, 2023

