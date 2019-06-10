Cuba Gooding Jr. Allegedly Gropes Woman At New York City Club

A 30-year-old woman has accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping her at a Manhattan club on Sunday, according to the New York Police Department.

The woman filed a report, and police are investigating a possible charge of forcible touching, an NYPD spokeswoman told HuffPost on Monday.

According to the New York Post, the clubgoer told police that the “Jerry Maguire” star grabbed her breast, sparking an argument between the two that was broken up by security.

The incident allegedly occurred around 9 p.m. at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge. The woman called 9-1-1 later that night, the Post noted.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from a listed legal rep for the Oscar-winning actor in a request for comment.

A woman who answered the phone at a corporate office for Magic Hour said she was unaware of the incident and referred HuffPost to an email address. The club did not immediately respond to our email inquiry.

