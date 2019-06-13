Cuba Gooding Jr. Turns Himself In After Groping Allegation

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has turned himself in to New York police, days after a woman accused him of groping her at a nightclub.
Police had been investigating a possible charge of forcible touching, an NYPD spokeswoman told HuffPost on Monday.
The 30-year-old woman filed a police report saying that on Sunday night, a “highly intoxicated” Gooding grabbed her breast, leading to a confrontation that was broken up by security, according to the New York Post.
Gooding’s lawyer denied the allegation.
In 2012, three women accused Gooding of sexually harassing them at a bar in New Mexico, including grabbing their breasts and buttocks. He denied their claims as “bullshit.”
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.