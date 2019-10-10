Cuba Gooding Jr. Groping Trial Delayed After Indictment On New Charge

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.’s sexual misconduct trial was abruptly postponed Thursday after the prosecutor said a new charge had been filed against the actor in a second incident.

Jury selection in the case involving an allegation that Gooding groped a woman’s breasts at a Manhattan bar in June was set to begin when Assistant District Attorney Jenna Long revealed the new charge, according to The Associated Press.

Long told the judge a sealed indictment accuses Gooding in a “previously uncharged incident.” The indictment will be unsealed on Tuesday, when the Gooding, star of “Jerry Maguire” and other Hollywood blockbusters, is set to be arraigned Manhattan Supreme Court.

The judge abruptly adjourned Thursday’s court session, according to The Daily Beast. Authorities didn’t elaborate on the alleged second incident.

The disclosure came as Gooding was about to go on trial on charges of third-degree misdemeanor sexual abuse and forcible touching for allegedly groping a woman’s breasts without her consent. The 30-year-old woman told police Gooding was “highly intoxicated” at the time.

Gooding’s lawyer denied the allegation.

In 2012, three women accused Gooding of groping their breasts and buttocks at a bar in New Mexico. Gooding called those allegations “bullshit.”