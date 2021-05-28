Chicago Cubs star Javier Báez ― aka El Mago, or The Magician ― pulled off some base-running voodoo during his team’s 5-3 victory over the Pirates on Thursday.

Baez’s slick moves ― with the help of some extremely poor fielding by the hapless Pirates infield ― not only led to a run for the Cubs but also left him at second base on what should’ve been a routine infield groundout to end the inning: