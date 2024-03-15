“We have used our oven for over 5 years and love it! Tempted to buy a spare at this price !” — Kate

“How does this oven cook so quickly? This is my 3rd toaster oven in a row, and my favorite! 1) it has actual knobs to turn, not digital confusion 2) It cooks fast! Like 2/3 of the time it would have taken in my other ovens.” — MsTexas

“I’ve had this oven for a year and nothing has broken yet! You do have to be careful not to burn things but I feel like that is user error. Toaster ovens cook a lot faster than regular ovens. I would suggest microwaving items that might cook faster, like burritos, and then putting them in the toaster oven for a crispier taste. Overall, I do like this product, although I know that it can easily be broken if you get a faulty product” — Kyleigh

“This is the best air fryer out there. We have tried so many and this is hands down the best one. No need to preheat it and it does multiple functions just by turning the knob. It even fits an entire frozen pizza to cook. You will not be disappointed.” — M

“This is a really useful appliance to have. Bacon-done in 10 minutes, instead of 30 in the oven. Toaster works great. Haven’t tried baking anything yet, but I expect that it’ll be as simple as the other options.” — Michael

“Absolutely love this workhorse! It makes light of those items I usually bake in the oven. It is extremely fast and saves me a lot of time. My suggestion is to take some time to learn how much time you need to cook your favorites. It is worth your time to save time. And make healthier foods in this too.” — jana4