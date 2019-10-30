HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Amazon daily deals are time-sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Amazon Your Thanksgiving meal prep just got a little easier.

With Thanksgiving a few weeks away, you might be dreading all of the pre-meal prep work ― mashing those potatoes, smoothing out that cranberry sauce and getting that gravy just right.

And Black Friday is after Thanksgiving, so it doesn’t help that some of the best deals on cookware and kitchen appliances won’t be available until you’ve finished your feast. But don’t worry, because we found a food processor that’s on sale right now.

The silver version of this 14-cup Cuisinart Food Processor is on sale at Amazon for just $100 today, Oct. 30, down from its original price of $150. Other colors range in price from about $155 to $230.

This tool features a stainless steel slicing and shredding disc, as well as a stainless steel chopping and mixing blade. It also has seven food prep functions including kneading, mixing dough and pureeing so you can live out all your “Great British Baking Show” fantasies.

Plus, the processor’s parts are dishwasher-safe, saving you from having to clean up too many messes.

The Cuisinart has over 2,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, making it a beloved kitchen accessory for professionals and amateurs alike.