“I don’t eat sugar and my wife avoids dairy. She makes a sugar free butter pecan ice cream using this machine. It does an awesome job with her recipe. Never thought I could enjoy ice cream again. She freezes the container for 24 hours and once she gets her ingredients mixed she puts them in the fridge for 6 hours to cool. Turns out perfect every time, A lot of work for ice cream, but well worth it if you have to avoid sugar. I think she uses xylitol for the sweetener as it keeps the mix like soft serve even when storing in the freezer.” — K. Benoit

“Very easy to use - we used the vanilla recipe first, very sweet, good flavor. Made strawberry next. Also very good. Cut back a bit on the sugar and it tasted great. Make sure to use exact amount of ingredients as it could overflow. I used whipped cream and half and half which made it more like ice cream. Anything less than whole milk will not be as creamy.” — paula bull

“3 cups cream, 1 1/2 cups milk, 1/2 cup pure maple syrup, 1t vanilla. You’re welcome. SO easy and quick, makes a delicious batch of ice cream in about 25 minutes. We keep the crock in the freezer (keep it level), when we want to make some, just pull the crock out, pour the above mixture in.... and go. Ok, so....leftovers (if there is such a thing)... we take what’s left and put it in a container, scrape the rest of what freezes on the edge of the crock and put it in also, stir it together well, and stick it in the freezer. As it freezes it will incorporate, but it does necessitate stirring the ice cream as it freezes, which will necessitate having a small bit.... Seriously, though, it’s worth every penny. We’ve done about 8 or 9 batches in a short while and they’ve been fabulous.” — Michael R. Riter

“My husband’s only complaint with this is that it is too easy to use. You only have to add whole milk, heavy cream, vanilla, sugar, lemon juice, and strawberries for strawberry ice cream, that only takes 30 minutes to use. It is so easy to use. He stores the container in the freezer and makes ice cream several times weekly. We recommend this product.” — stella