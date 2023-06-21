HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you and your family scream for ice cream, it’s probably time to get your own machine. Save money at the store or scoop shop and experiment with making every flavor of your dreams with this 2-quart, double-insulated fully automatic ice cream maker from Cuisinart that’s currently 20% off at retailers including Target and Amazon.
Appropriately named the “Pure Indulgence,” this handy gadget has an integrated motor and and automatic mixing paddle that creates creamy frozen deserts in as little as 25 minutes. Create ice cream, sorbet or frozen yogurt in the comfort of your own home with an easy flip of the on-off switch.
Simply pick a flavor from the included recipe book or opt for something of your own creation, add the ingredients to the machine and try to be patient as you wait for your frosty treat. The ingredients spout lets you add your favorite mix-ins with no mess, and the automated system ensures consistently smooth ice cream every time. After you’ve made your creamy creation, the machine is easy to hand-wash, and the freezer bowl is removable for easy cleaning or storage.
Grab one today and enjoy cooling desserts all summer long, for a fraction of the original price. Or, if you’re still on the fence, check out some promising Amazon reviews:
“I don’t eat sugar and my wife avoids dairy. She makes a sugar free butter pecan ice cream using this machine. It does an awesome job with her recipe. Never thought I could enjoy ice cream again. She freezes the container for 24 hours and once she gets her ingredients mixed she puts them in the fridge for 6 hours to cool. Turns out perfect every time, A lot of work for ice cream, but well worth it if you have to avoid sugar. I think she uses xylitol for the sweetener as it keeps the mix like soft serve even when storing in the freezer.” — K. Benoit
“Very easy to use - we used the vanilla recipe first, very sweet, good flavor. Made strawberry next. Also very good. Cut back a bit on the sugar and it tasted great. Make sure to use exact amount of ingredients as it could overflow. I used whipped cream and half and half which made it more like ice cream. Anything less than whole milk will not be as creamy.” — paula bull
“3 cups cream, 1 1/2 cups milk, 1/2 cup pure maple syrup, 1t vanilla. You’re welcome. SO easy and quick, makes a delicious batch of ice cream in about 25 minutes. We keep the crock in the freezer (keep it level), when we want to make some, just pull the crock out, pour the above mixture in.... and go. Ok, so....leftovers (if there is such a thing)... we take what’s left and put it in a container, scrape the rest of what freezes on the edge of the crock and put it in also, stir it together well, and stick it in the freezer. As it freezes it will incorporate, but it does necessitate stirring the ice cream as it freezes, which will necessitate having a small bit.... Seriously, though, it’s worth every penny. We’ve done about 8 or 9 batches in a short while and they’ve been fabulous.” — Michael R. Riter
“My husband’s only complaint with this is that it is too easy to use. You only have to add whole milk, heavy cream, vanilla, sugar, lemon juice, and strawberries for strawberry ice cream, that only takes 30 minutes to use. It is so easy to use. He stores the container in the freezer and makes ice cream several times weekly. We recommend this product.” — stella